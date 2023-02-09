Narendra Modi is fighting to be both an anti-Muslim strongman and a world leader | Mukul Kesavan

Jhe clue to Indian governments’ thin-skinned response to the BBC’s two-part documentary, India: the Modi question, is in the name. The documentary presents evidence for the argument that the anti-Muslim bigotry that characterizes India today is rooted in Narendra Modis’ alleged decision to overpower the police in Gujarat in 2002, giving anti-Muslim rioters the hands free, leading to the murder of hundreds of people.

The first part explores the 2002 pogrom as the ideological foundation of Modis’ power and political personality. Part two examines the actions of the Modis government after its re-election in 2019 and attempts to show how formal politics and informal violence have been deployed by the state to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens. It was the documentaries unequivocally framing India’s recent history as Modi against the Muslims of India that infuriated the Modis government.

Paradoxically, it is a characterization that Modi and his allies have often adopted for national political advantage. Modis’ image as a Hindu strongman who had the nerve to put a disgruntled minority in their place helped him win two terms and remake the republic in its majority image. Why then did the central government issue instructions to block multiple youtube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary? Why did he play molester online and resort to such desperate measures as seizing laptops on college campuses where students were planning to screen the film?

One of the reasons for this reaction was that the film was produced by the BBC. Post-colonial states will grudgingly recognize the credibility of the BBC even if they accuse it of condescension or, in the words of the Indian government spokesperson, of a colonial mindset. This credibility rests on the BBC’s institutional memory, its ability to access its archives and produce evidence for its stories.

In part one, for example, we were shown a BBC reporter, a young woman called Jill McGivering, reporting on the riots and interviewing Modi afterwards. The Modi featured here is not the neat, costumed figure that Indians have grown accustomed to since he became Prime Minister in 2014. This is a raw and ready Modi, ready to be photographed on the train to laugh and taunt a young journalist, and does his best to intimidate her. McGivering reappears in the documentary, 20 years older, reflecting Modis’ charisma and menace. This character plays well with his base, but that’s not how this famous, image-conscious, multi-faceted politician will be remembered.

Even less welcome is the documentary footage of the anguish of Muslim men and women who have been attacked, bereaved or imprisoned. The men defending Modi in this documentary repeatedly point to the courts and tribunals that cleared him of criminal conspiracy. They talk about the need for closure, the importance of moving forward. But the testimonies of Zakia Jafri, Mariam Ansari, Kismatun, Safoora Zargar and many others, backed up by video clips of Muslims subjected to horrific violence, stir up ghosts that make closure impossible.

Individual stories of trauma and tragedy can be discredited by citing exculpatory verdicts won in court, but when these pain-torn voices come together, as they have here, they become a Greek chorus, a voice-over about an unfolding tragedy and Muslim lyrics. suffering that becomes a specter at the prime ministers’ party.

This year, India is hosting the G20 summit. Modi used the moment in this pre-election year to announce India’s impending global leadership. He made India (and by implication himself) a sort of universal mentor, a Vishwaguru. This is not a statement that sits well with a recent past torn by bigotry. Modi has benefited and continues to benefit electorally from his reputation as an anti-Muslim strongman, but the electoral whistle is only for domestic consumption. He knows that a reputation for alleged ethnic cleansing endangers India’s geopolitical position.

The Indian government is taking advantage of the fact that Western countries will neglect many things to ally itself with a democratic India as a counterweight to China. Former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw says so in the documentary, and that the current incumbent has bent over backwards to distance himself from his narrative. James Cleverly cited the BBC’s independence as a way of disclaiming responsibility and underlined his government’s commitment to investing in India in every way possible.

Shortly after the release of both parts of the documentary, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked in the House of Commons if he agreed with the diplomats quoted in the documentary and with the accusation of ethnic cleansing. It is unreasonable to expect Sunak to comment on a controversial documentary involving a major country and a potential ally. He made the appropriate boilerplate response to the established policy that the British government would not tolerate political persecution anywhere.

He didn’t stop there, however. He added: I’m not sure I agree at all with the description the honorable gentleman has given. This went beyond diplomatic diversion. This suggested that Sunak emphatically disagreed with the questioner and the documentary he was quoting. Unlike Cleverly, he chose to give his opinion. On Indian websites, this was correctly interpreted as the British Prime Minister coming to the defense of Modis. Sunaks’ apparent deference to Modis’ account is proof, if it were needed, of the value of historical documentary and the indispensability of the BBC.

Mukul Kesavan is a historian and writer

