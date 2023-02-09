Politics
Zelensky hails Boris Johnson for rallying the West against Russia
Zelensky hails Boris for doing ‘the impossible’: Ukrainian leader pays tribute to ex-PM for rallying West against Russia as he renews ‘Bromance’ during visit
Voldymyr Zelensky renewed his ‘Bromance’ with Boris Johnson today – paying tribute to the former prime minister’s role in rallying the West against Russia.
On his first visit to the UK since the invasion, the Ukrainian president praised Mr Johnson for bringing together an international coalition that seemed “impossible”.
After their rousing speech to MPs and peers at Westminster Hall, the couple shared a warm handshake and conversation in the crowd.
Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky struck up a close relationship after Russian tanks crossed the border last year, talking frequently on the phone.
Close aides said the former prime minister was often moved by the personal bravery of the president, who spent much of the early stages of the conflict in a bunker with Kyiv under imminent threat.
After his rousing speech to MPs and peers at Westminster Hall, Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson shared a warm handshake and conversation in the crowd
On his first visit to the UK since the invasion, the Ukrainian president praised Mr Johnson for bringing together an international coalition that seemed "impossible".
Since leaving office, Mr Johnson has lobbied forcefully for NATO to provide more military hardware, insisting that Ukraine must have everything it needs to defend freedom. He visited Kyiv again last month
Mr Johnson was the first Western leader to visit the Ukrainian capital after the invasion, while Britain provided crucial weapons and strong political support in the fight against Putin.
Since leaving office, Mr Johnson has lobbied forcefully for NATO to provide more military hardware, insisting that Ukraine must have everything it needs to defend freedom.
Mr Zelensky received a delighted welcome when he arrived at historic Westminster Hall to deliver a speech on his first visit since the Russian invasion.
Observed by MrSunak and MrJohnson, Mr Zelensky insisted that more help will be needed to defeat the Russian aggressors.
He presented President Lindsay Hoyle with a helmet signed by one of Kyiv’s top pilots and called on the UK to provide ‘powerful’ planes – after Mr Sunak announced Britain would be training forces to their piloting.
The message on the helmet reads: “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it.”
Amid divisions within NATO over how far to build air power, Mr Zelensky added: “Fighters for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”
Mr Zelensky said he came on behalf of the “brave people” who were “in the trenches under enemy artillery fire”. “We know Russia will lose. We truly know that winning will change the world.
Mr Zelensky singled out Mr Johnson for his praise for helping to unite the international community behind Ukraine when it seemed “impossible”.
“The people of the United Kingdom and their honorable representatives, all the people of England and Scotland, of Wales and Northern Ireland, of all the lands which have welcomed brave souls since the creation of the Europe,” Zelensky said.
Mr Johnson was the first Western leader to visit the Ukrainian capital after the invasion (pictured in April last year)
Mr Johnson was among hundreds of MPs and peers who gathered to watch Mr Zelensky’s speech today
“I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave, on behalf of our war heroes who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire, on behalf of our air gunners, and every defender of the sky that protects Ukraine from enemy planes and missiles, in the name of our tank men who are fighting to restore our Ukrainian borders, in the name of our conscripts who are being trained now, including here in Britain.
“Thank you, Britain.”
Mr Zelensky said: “London has been with Kyiv since day one, from the first seconds and minutes of full-scale war, Britain reached out to you when the world had yet to understand how to react.
“Boris: You brought the others together when it seemed absolutely impossible. THANKS.’
Mr Zelensky shared a warm embrace with Mr Sunak earlier as he landed at Stansted Airport in Essex for his surprise visit.
They then returned to London for talks, with Mr Sunak pledging to boost support for fighter pilot training – a precursor to the supply of advanced NATO jets. Other sanctions have also been imposed on Russia in an effort to cripple Putin’s war machine.
|
