Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul Gandhi attacks the government; BJP calls baseless accusations: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, February 7 Leading the opposition attack on Adani Row in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Union government had facilitated the “magical rise” of the founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, from the 609th position on the world’s richest list to the second place in nine years. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “deserved a gold medal for helping the industrialist’s meteoric rise”, a charge the BJP dismissed as “shameless, reckless and baseless”. The four Congress setters Adani has obtained contracts in how many countries visited by the Prime Minister?

How much money did he pay to the BJP through election bonds?

How did Adani’s net worth grow from $8 billion to $140 billion in 9 years?

Why did he receive a contract for airports when he had no experience? Give evidence, don’t make wild claims: Rijiju Rules followed during investments: LIC Adani shares rebound on move to loan prepayment “India is a case study of the government-business tango. The world should study it. Harvard Business School should study it. The prime minister should be awarded a gold medal (for helping Adani),” the MP for Wayanad said in a series of allegations against PM Modi, citing a scathing response from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said, “You can say to the outside what you want. We can not stop, but inside the Chamber you must speak seriously. “Rahul ji, I hope you know you are out on bail on serious corruption charges,” former justice minister and BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad said, as Rahul alleged that Adani had obtained contracts to develop six airports without any prior experience. Prasad later said that Congress was synonymous with corruption and protecting the corrupt. The confrontation ensued as Rahul turned the LS debate over the president’s speech into an opportunity to criticize Adani and the prime minister. “How many times have you traveled with Adani abroad? How many times did Adani join you after your visit abroad? How many countries did Adani visit after your visit? In how many countries that you have visited has Adani landed contracts? Rahul asked, even prompting LS President Om Birla to ask him, “What message are you sending by reducing the debate on the President’s speech to one question?” It’s not appropriate. Undaunted, Rahul led the opposition attack on the government, which stalled the first three sittings of parliament, with the BRS, AAP and Thackeray’s Sena boycotting the debate even today despite the opposition ruling. wider to let the House introduce itself. Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Modi facilitated Adani’s ‘miraculous rise from 2014’ when he came to Delhi. “Adani was number 609 on the list of the richest people in the world and became number two,” the former congress leader said. Sharing experiences of “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Rahul said Adani’s name resonated everywhere he went and young people asked him how Adani “never failed no matter what business he entered. “. He alleged that the Union budget announced 50 airports, coastal shipping measures and grain storage for Adani which “dominates the segment and has played a major role in India’s defense sector”. Citing the Hindenburg report which alleged Adani’s stock manipulation, Rahul questioned why the government had not investigated the “shell companies formed by Adani overseas”. He also questioned LIC’s Rs 27,000 crore investment in Adani shares. Acclaimed by opposition MPs, he further alleged that Adani had landed contracts in several countries visited by the prime minister. “It’s your foreign policy,” said Rahul, who previously claimed the Agniveer scheme was “an RSS idea that NSA Ajit Doval forced on the military.” #BJP #Congress #gautam adani #rahul gandhi

