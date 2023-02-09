Prime Minister Modi praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in parliament: ‘Srinagar theaters are going full throttle’





Pathaan, the spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has now become one of Bollywood’s biggest hits in recent times. The project, directed by Siddharth Anand and financed by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, marked SRK’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus of over 4 years. Pathaan has received immense love from audiences and is currently on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Narendra Modi praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan India’s Honorable Prime Minister has praised Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film in his latest speech to parliament. Interestingly, Narendra Modi talked about the effect of Pathaan on the common audience and added, “The theaters in #Srinagar are performing well after decades.” Shah Rukh Khan fans and moviegoers are now on cloud nine after the prime minister mentioned the spy thriller in his speech to parliament, and video of Modi’s speech is going viral on social media. Watch PM Modi’s speech below: Pathaan: Know everything Shah Rukh Khan tried out for the lead character in Pathaan, which is being financed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the film and appeared as Dr. Rubina Mohsin. John Abraham appeared as main antagonist Jim, a former RAW field offer who turns against the country after losing his family. Salman Khan made a cameo in the film as Tiger from the very famous film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan and others appeared in supporting roles. Pathaan sequel As previously reported, director Siddarth Anand and frontman Shah Rukh Khan have already confirmed that Pathaan will be getting a sequel in the near future. King Khan, who credited director Siddharth and producer Aditya Chopra for the film’s massive success, said he would be up for a sequel whenever the duo plan it. He added that Pathaan 2 will be bigger and better in every way. READ ALSO : ‘Sun-kissed’ Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for letting the sun shine on Pathaan

