



Boris Johnson has received an advance of nearly 2.5 million euros from a US-based agency for future speeches. It is not clear how many speeches the former prime minister will deliver as part of the arrangement, which was arranged by the Harry Walker agency. According to the official register of interests for Members of Parliament, Mr Johnson consulted the Advisory Board for Professional Appointments (ACoBA) about the arrangement before agreeing to it. The organization describes itself as the world’s leading speaker agency, with longstanding and exclusive relationships with hundreds of speakers worldwide. His list includes other former world leaders such as former US President Bill Clinton and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, as well as sports stars such as tennis player Serena Williams and NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Mr Johnson has already delivered a number of other agency-hosted speeches in the US, India and Singapore, with per-event fees ranging from 253,000 to 276,000, including accommodation and travel . He was paid 200,892 in December by an Indian multinational, Aditya Birla Management Corporation PVT, for a speech in Mumbai, and in January received 246,406 from Bloomberg Singapore for a speech, which involved seven hours of work equivalent to 35,200 hours . Safer Boris Johnson He has also taken part in a number of other independently organized conferences for the CNN Global Summit in Lisbon, the Ballymore Group, Bloomberg Singapore and Aditya Birla Management Corporation. The former prime minister who announced his resignation in July 2022 and eventually stepped down a few months later was also given a £510,000 advance by HarperCollins for his memoir covering his time in Downing Street. Since leaving No 10, Mr Johnson and his family have reportedly received free accommodation worth an estimated £10,000 a month. He has been staying at the Knightsbridge property, which is owned by the wife of JCB founder and Tory donor Lord Anthony Bamford, rent-free at their invitation since he stepped down as Prime Minister in September. Lord and Lady Bamford also contributed around £24,000 to a wedding party in July 2022 to celebrate his marriage to wife Carrie, which took place a year earlier.

