Budget session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Lok Sabha vote of thanks today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech later today at the Lok Sabha. On January 31, the budget session started with President Draupadi Murmu’s speech to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the vote of thanks to President Murmu amid the Hindenburg-Adani line which figured prominently in the debate with MPs from the opposition pressing their demand for an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi led the Lok Sabha opposition’s attack on the Hindenburg report, saying the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he climbed the world’s rich list from 609th to second. finally locate. Taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech at Lok Sabha as the first opposition speaker, Gandhi made a barrage of allegations against Modi.

He asked how much money Adani had given to the BJP over the past 20 years, including through campaign bonds.

President Birla asked Gandhi to focus on the President’s speech.

“There should be a case study on Adani by business schools like Harvard, on how the relationship between business and politics works, India is a case study,” Gandhi said.

He also slammed Modi for slamming the opposition for their criticism of the Rafale deal by allegedly neglecting the capabilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

President Om Birla disapproved of the Congress leader displaying certain images in the House. “If you show posters, they (BJP) will show posters of Chief Minister of Rajasthan (with Adani). Parliament is not for such things,” Birla said.

Gandhi alleged that the government had changed the rules in Adani’s favor and said the clause that no one without prior experience would be involved in airport development had been removed.

“This rule was changed by the government and Adani was given six airports. After that, India’s most strategic and profitable airport, Mumbai Airport, was taken away from GVK using agencies” , alleged Rahul Gandhi.

“The result is that 24% of Indian air traffic and 31% of air cargo pass through Adani airports,” Gandhi said.

The Treasury Banks repeatedly asked Gandhi to authenticate his claims, saying such claims could not be made against the government without documentary evidence.

“Adani never made drones while HAL did and other companies did. They have four defense companies and hadn’t done this work before, small arms, sniper rifles, all are made by Adani,” he said.

The Adani Group has a 30% market share in the airport sector and also controls 90% of the Israeli-Indian defense cooperation, he claimed.

The budget session will take place in two parts: the first part of the session will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8.

