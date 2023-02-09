“The trust of the people is my shield”

NEW DELHI: “Trust in Modi was not created by a television or newspaper blitz, trust in Modi was created by his sacrifices and by his dedication to the welfare of the nation and its people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi about himself, in the third person, during his response to Parliament on Wednesday on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

“Why people trust Modi is beyond your imagination,” the prime minister said, slamming the opposition as chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed through the Lok Sabha. While members of the ruling party chanted “Modi Modi”. The opposition benches responded by chanting “Adani Adani”.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “The trust of millions is my protective shield, it cannot be broken by your abuse, allegations: people know Modi came to their aid in times of crisis, how will accept- they your abuses and allegations.

Taking an aggressive stance, the Prime Minister lambasted: “People who used to sit on the Treasury benches continued with their poor performance even when they were in opposition.”

He immersed himself in Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, saying, “Today someone who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir saw for himself how how easy it is to get there and how safe it has become.”

Recalling his visit to the Kashmir Valley in 1992 to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, he asked those who had recently returned from J&K to tell everyone about the peaceful atmosphere there.

“Decades ago, I had also taken a yatra to Jammu and Kashmir with the resolution to hoist the national flag in Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters threatening us. Continuing the plan, I hoisted the tricolor in Lal Chowk on January 26 without security or bulletproof cover,” he said.

Mr. Modi noted that today there is peace in J&K and people can go there. “Jammu and Kashmir has broken tourism records. The democracy festival is celebrated there and it has witnessed participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” he said.

Emphasizing that constructive criticism was vital for a strong democracy, the prime minister said criticism is like “shuddhi yagya” (yagya purification). He lamented that instead of constructive criticism, some people engage in compulsive criticism.

“For the past nine years, we have had compulsive critics who indulged in unsubstantiated allegations instead of constructive criticism. Such criticisms will not be accepted by people experiencing basic facilities for the first time now,” he noted.

Mr Modi said that instead of a dynasty, he was a member of the family of 140 million Indians. “The blessings of 140 million Indians are my ‘Suraksha Kavach’,” the prime minister said.

He pointed to the decade before 2014 and said that the years between 2004 and 2014 were fraught with scams and at the same time terrorist attacks were happening in every corner of the country. The Prime Minister mentioned 2G, Coalgate, cash against votes scams and the Commonwealth Games. “This decade has seen the decline of the Indian economy and the Indian voice has become very weak in global forums. The era was marked by ‘Mauke main musibat’ (adversity in opportunity),” Mr Modi said.

Noting that the country was full of self-confidence today and realizing its dreams and resolutions, the Prime Minister said the whole world looked to India with eyes of hope and credited the stability and possibility of India.

He observed that India under the UPA was called the ‘lost decade’, whereas today people call the current decade ‘India’s decade:’.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to those who were deprived and neglected and affirmed that the greatest benefit from government programs had gone to Dalits, Adivasis (tribals), women and vulnerable sections. Shedding light on the country’s Nari Shakti (women’s power), the Prime Minister said that no effort has been spared to strengthen India’s Nari Shakti.

He remarked that when the mothers of India are strengthened, the people are strengthened, and when the people are strengthened, it strengthens the whole society, which leads to a strengthening of the nation.

He also mentioned that the government responded to the aspirations of the middle class and honored them for their honesty. Emphasizing that ordinary citizens of India are full of positivity, the Prime Minister pointed out that even though Indian society has the ability to deal with negativity, it never accepts this negativity.

Prime Minister says the President gave direction to the nation in her visionary speech to both chambers and it inspired India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and boosted the self-confidence of tribal communities Indians, while instilling a sense of pride among them. . “She gave a detailed plan of the ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ of the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister observed that challenges may arise, but with the determination of 140 million Indians, the nation can overcome any obstacle that comes our way.

“Managing the country during the once-in-a-century calamity and war has filled every Indian with confidence. Even in such a time of turmoil, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world,” Mr Modi said.

He said there was positivity and hope towards India globally and attributed this positivity to stability, India’s global position, India’s growing capacity and new opportunities emerging in India.

Shedding light on the atmosphere of confidence in the country, the Prime Minister said India had a stable and decisive government and reforms were not being carried out out of compulsion but out of conviction. “The world sees prosperity in India’s prosperity,” he said.

…