Boris Johnson’s brother quits Adani-linked business





Lord Jo Johnson, younger brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has resigned as non-executive director of a UK-based investment firm linked to the follow-on public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises, now retired. Johnson insisted he had been assured of the company’s “good reputation” and quit over his own lack of “expertise in the field”. Photo credit: Flickr/Number 10 ‘The Financial Times’ newspaper referenced UK Companies House records to reveal that Lord Johnson, 51, was appointed director of London-based Elara Capital Plc in June last year and quit Wednesday, the day the Adani Group announced the withdrawal of the FPO. Elara, which describes itself as a capital markets firm raising funds for Indian businesses, was among the FPO’s bookrunners. Johnson insisted he had been assured of the company’s “good name” and quit over his own lack of “expertise in the field”. “I joined the board of Elara Capital, a London-based India-focused investment firm, as an independent non-executive director last June in the hope of making a contribution to the links trade and investment between the UK and India, which I have long supported and co-authored a book on,” Jo Johnson said in a statement after the newspaper announced her resignation. “I have always received assurances from Elara Capital that it meets its legal obligations and is in good standing with regulators. At the same time, I now recognize that this is a role that requires greater expertise in specialist areas of financial regulation than I anticipated and, as a result, I have resigned from the board,” said Mr Johnson, a peer of the House of Lords. It is Elara’s asset management business which is in the spotlight after US short seller Hindenburg Research linked Mauritius funds managed by the London-based firm with Adani Group companies, the paper said. . The Adani Group categorically denied Hindenburg’s accusations, calling them a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and outdated, baseless and discredited allegations”. Raj Bhatt, managing director and founder of Elara Capital, forwarded the newspaper’s request for comment to its compliance officer, who has yet to respond. Meanwhile, the company’s website notes that Bhatt founded Elara Capital Plc in 2002, primarily as a capital markets firm, raising funds for Indian businesses through “GDR’s [global depository receipt]FCCB [foreign currency convertible bond] and London’s AIM Market [London stock exchange sub market]. He adds: “Since its first GDR show in 2003, Elara has raised funds for several Indian companies. Since then, the group has diversified further into business advisory, asset management, brokerage, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. “Elara has not only diversified its product line, it has also diversified into other emerging markets through its fully licensed offices in New York, Singapore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and London. “Beginning with fundraising, Elara quickly grew into a full-service investment bank.”

