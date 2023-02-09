Politics
PM Modi in Lok Sabha – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on the offensive in the Loka Sabha on Wednesday, saying the trust placed by millions was his protective shield and could not be violated by abuses and allegations from his critics.
Responding to the debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s speech at Lok Sabha, Modi said the world is looking at India with hope amid the instability in some parts of the world due to the pandemic and the conflicts that arise. once per century.
“But some deeply frustrated people refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 million Indians,” Modi said, targeting the opposition.
The prime minister said people knew Modi had come to their aid in times of crisis. “How will they accept your abuses and your allegations,” he told the opposition.
“People trust Modi not because of newspaper headlines or television visuals, but because of my years of dedication to serving the people,” Modi said.
BJP members erupted chanting “Modi, Modi” as the prime minister listed his government’s public welfare initiatives.
Opposition members raised the slogan “Adani, Adani” to counter BJP members.
Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate.
The prime minister said the opposition had wasted the past nine years making baseless allegations instead of engaging in constructive criticism.
“When you lose an election, blame the EVM, criticize the election commission, if the supreme court does not give a favorable verdict, criticize the supreme court.
“If corruption is investigated, abuse the investigative agencies. If the military shows bravery, abuse the armed forces, bring charges against them. When it comes to economic progress, criticize the RBI,” Modi said.
“Over the past nine years, compulsive criticism has replaced constructive criticism,” the Prime Minister said.
He described the 10 years of UPA rule as India’s “lost decade”.
“The decade before 2014 will always be remembered as ‘the lost decade’, but the decade 2030 is India’s decade,” Modi said.
“No one can forget the attacks of 2008. The lack of courage to act against terrorism has led to bloodshed and the death of our innocent citizens. This is synonymous with the mismanagement of the UPA,” said he declared.
The Prime Minister said that India is becoming a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the growth of the country.
He said President Draupadi Murmu’s speech in parliament was an inspiration to everyone.
Waving slogans, members of BRS, left-wing parties and some members of Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the Prime Minister spoke.
