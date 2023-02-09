Politics
Does Adani’s crisis become a handicap for Modi? DW 02/07/2023
India’s political opposition is blocking the functioning of parliament this week, demanding an impartial investigation into allegations of financial fraud against the Adani Group.
US investment short-selling firm Hindenburg Research recently published a scathing report outlining allegations of accounting fraud and market manipulation within the Adani Group.
The huge industrial conglomerate is believed to have close ties to India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lawmakers have called for investigations into Adani’s financial dealings and the potential impact of his projects on the environment and local communities.
In several parts of India, protests critical of the BJP took place outside branches of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), both of which have exposure to Adani Group companies.
“How is it possible that one of India’s largest business groups, one that has been allowed to establish monopolies in airports and seaports, has escaped scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations?” asked the communications chief of the opposition Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, during a press conference.
“The allegations require serious investigation by those responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, namely the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),” he added.
Congressman Manish Tewari told DW the episode was an opportunity for India to strengthen its regulatory mechanisms to avoid future market failures, especially as more and more Indian companies are globalizing and international investors are increasingly interested in India.
“An impartial parliamentary inquiry is needed. This is an opportunity for the country to strengthen its regulatory mechanisms to prevent future market failures,” Tewari said.
Adani too big to fail?
Adani denied the allegations of fraud and described the report as “not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company, but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, as well as the India’s Growth Story and Ambition”.
However, investors so far have reacted to the report by selling Adani Group shares.
Since the report was released on January 24, Adani’s market value has fallen by more than $100 billion ($93.21 billion), prompting the group to drop a $2.5 billion share offering. dollars.
There are seven listed companies in India bearing the Adani name, including power transmission, green energy and port operation companies. The group also owns cement producers, airport operators, coal miners and a digital marketing company.
The financing of the Adani Group through the LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI) has raised concerns about the potential consequences for the financial stability of institutions and for the savings of millions of Indians.
The LIC is an investor in five Adani companies with stakes ranging from 1% to 9%.
“People thought their money was safe in banks and public sector institutions,” said Ram Gopal Yadav, an MP from the Samajwadi party.
How can Modi weather the storm?
The BJP has not spoken openly on the issue. Modi is widely seen as a close ally of Gautam Adani, whose business interests often align with government growth goals.
Adani Group has been a major supporter of Modi’s initiatives, such as “Make in India” and “Digital India”.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman downplayed the company’s market slump as a company-specific problem that does not pose a threat to macroeconomic stability.
“There have been occasional hiccups in the market,” Sitharaman said in an interview with the Times Now news channel.
The outcome of the Adani controversy and its impact on Modi, as India holds nine state elections this year and the crucial 2024 general elections, will crucially depend on the ability of opposition parties to keep the controversy going. in the mind of the public.
“It’s about state-corporate relations. Inappropriate agreements deepen inequalities and there should be regulatory mechanisms to inform if this state-owned enterprise becomes friends,” Lekha Chakraborty, professor and president of the Indian National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), says DW.
The uproar also comes at a time when India holds the presidency of the G20 group of major economies this year.
“This case will not cast a shadow over the G20 as it is a special case of capital mobility and the misuse of offshore tax havens,” Chakraborty added.
Given the strong support base of the Modi government and its previous success in handling past political controversies and challenges, it is still uncertain whether this current controversy will ultimately tarnish the BJP’s image.
Edited by: Wesley Rahn
