I have worked for the nation for 25 years, no lie can break that trust, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s Lok Sabha speech on Wednesday by thanking and congratulating the President for her “visionary” speech.

Soon he made a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech to Parliament on Tuesday where Gandhi alleged that the government had changed the rules in Adani’s favor and said the clause that no one without prior experience would be involved in the development of airports was done away with.

Prime Minister Modi, attacking the opposition, said the government had worked for the nation for 25 years. “You can’t break that trust with your lies,” he added.

Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to the Lon Sabha, said that before 2014, daily new scams were reported in the newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored public confidence in government and elected officials.

On Tuesday, both houses of parliament debated the motion of thanks on the president’s address after a three-day deadlock on the Adani-Hindenburg line.

Here are the highlights:

5:19 p.m.: PM Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi’s deployed tricolor at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he had already done so in January 1992 despite the threat of terrorists and without security.

4:57 p.m.: “More than 3 crore people have free houses, 9 crore have free gas connection, 11 crore women have toilets. 8 crore families have adequate water supply and thanks to Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2 crore families have benefited. How will they trust your lies and your abuses,” Prime Minister Modi asked while rummaging Rahul Gandhi.

4:45 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi said India will always remember the decade before 2014 as the lost decade. “The 2030s is India’s decade,” he added.

4:41 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at Lok Sabha, said opposition leaders should thank the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) for uniting them. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came amid frequent ED raids on opposition party leaders.

4:30 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi criticized the UPA-II regime and called the Congress rule a decade of corruption and terror. “While the world was busy improving its technology, UPA-II was busy with scams like 2G. There were two or three decades of instability; now there is political stability in the country, a decisive government is in place,” he said.

4:27 p.m.: PM Modi said that India is the second largest country in the world in terms of mobile manufacturing. “In terms of domestic air traffic, we are third. In terms of energy consumption, as a consumer, India ranks third. In terms of renewable energy capacity, we are ranked 4th,” he added.

4:23 p.m.: PM Modi said the pandemic has divided the world and the destruction caused by war has caused instability in several countries. “There is acute inflation, unemployment and a food crisis as well. What Indian wouldn’t be proud that even at such a time, the nation is the 5th largest economy in the world? he pointed out.

4:15 p.m.: PM Modi said It is a matter of happiness that India had the opportunity to chair the G20 summit. “It is a proud moment for the country and 140 million citizens. But some people also have problems with it,” he added.

4:00 p.m.: Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that after some people’s speech, their entire ecosystem and supporters were jubilant. “They may have slept well,” he said.

3:55 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi thanked the president for her “visionary” speech.

Her speech at the helm of our democracy is historic and inspiring for women. It also increased the pride of the tribal society.

3:50 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi begins his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech at the Lok Sabha.

3:04 p.m.: Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that before 2014 new scams were reported daily in newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored public confidence in government and elected officials. “Prime Minister Modi’s thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganges and will remain so,” the Union Minister added.

1:38 p.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special jacket to parliament on Wednesday – one made from recycled materials from discarded plastic bottles. The light blue sleeveless ‘sadri’ jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of India Energy Week in Bangalore on Monday. Read our full report here.

Kharge claimed that the wealth of one of Prime Minister Modi’s closest friends had increased 13 times in 2.5 years.

“In 2014, it was50,000 crore while in 2019 it became1 million crores. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth12 lakh crores came, is it due to favor of friendship? He asked.

12:30 p.m.: During the debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s speech, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he was “more patriotic than anyone here”.

“If I tell the truth, is it anti-national? I am not anti-national. I’m more patriotic than anyone here. I am a ‘bhoomi-putra’… You plunder the country and tell me that I am anti-national: says Mallikarjun Kharge to Rajya Sabha.

12:00 p.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at Lok Sabha around 3 p.m.