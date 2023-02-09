Politics
I have worked for the nation for 25 years, no lie can break that trust, says PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s Lok Sabha speech on Wednesday by thanking and congratulating the President for her “visionary” speech.
Soon he made a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech to Parliament on Tuesday where Gandhi alleged that the government had changed the rules in Adani’s favor and said the clause that no one without prior experience would be involved in the development of airports was done away with.
Prime Minister Modi, attacking the opposition, said the government had worked for the nation for 25 years. “You can’t break that trust with your lies,” he added.
Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to the Lon Sabha, said that before 2014, daily new scams were reported in the newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored public confidence in government and elected officials.
On Tuesday, both houses of parliament debated the motion of thanks on the president’s address after a three-day deadlock on the Adani-Hindenburg line.
Here are the highlights:
5:35Union Home Minister Amit Shah pictured leaving Parliament after Prime Minister Modi’s speech.
5:20 Rahul Gandhi seen walking out of Parliament after PM Modi’s speech.
5:19 p.m.: PM Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi’s deployed tricolor at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he had already done so in January 1992 despite the threat of terrorists and without security.
5:12 p.m.: Striking at the opposition, PM Modi says abuses and allegations against him will first have to go through crores of citizens. “I’ve worked for the nation for 25 years, you can’t break that trust with your lies,” he added.
4:57 p.m.: “More than 3 crore people have free houses, 9 crore have free gas connection, 11 crore women have toilets. 8 crore families have adequate water supply and thanks to Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2 crore families have benefited. How will they trust your lies and your abuses,” Prime Minister Modi asked while rummaging Rahul Gandhi.
4:45 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi said India will always remember the decade before 2014 as the lost decade. “The 2030s is India’s decade,” he added.
4:41 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at Lok Sabha, said opposition leaders should thank the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) for uniting them. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came amid frequent ED raids on opposition party leaders.
4:30 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi criticized the UPA-II regime and called the Congress rule a decade of corruption and terror. “While the world was busy improving its technology, UPA-II was busy with scams like 2G. There were two or three decades of instability; now there is political stability in the country, a decisive government is in place,” he said.
4:27 p.m.: PM Modi said that India is the second largest country in the world in terms of mobile manufacturing. “In terms of domestic air traffic, we are third. In terms of energy consumption, as a consumer, India ranks third. In terms of renewable energy capacity, we are ranked 4th,” he added.
4:23 p.m.: PM Modi said the pandemic has divided the world and the destruction caused by war has caused instability in several countries. “There is acute inflation, unemployment and a food crisis as well. What Indian wouldn’t be proud that even at such a time, the nation is the 5th largest economy in the world? he pointed out.
4:15 p.m.: PM Modi said It is a matter of happiness that India had the opportunity to chair the G20 summit. “It is a proud moment for the country and 140 million citizens. But some people also have problems with it,” he added.
4:00 p.m.: Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that after some people’s speech, their entire ecosystem and supporters were jubilant. “They may have slept well,” he said.
3:55 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi thanked the president for her “visionary” speech.
Her speech at the helm of our democracy is historic and inspiring for women. It also increased the pride of the tribal society.
3:50 p.m.: Prime Minister Modi begins his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech at the Lok Sabha.
3:04 p.m.: Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that before 2014 new scams were reported daily in newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored public confidence in government and elected officials. “Prime Minister Modi’s thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganges and will remain so,” the Union Minister added.
1:38 p.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special jacket to parliament on Wednesday – one made from recycled materials from discarded plastic bottles. The light blue sleeveless ‘sadri’ jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of India Energy Week in Bangalore on Monday. Read our full report here.
1:10 p.m.: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that Congress leaders were insinuating Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Hindenburg-Adani row. The issue figured prominently in the debate with opposition MPs pressing their demand for an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee.
It’s very smart to say we give data, we will corroborate it… but it’s completely steeped in innuendo against PM Modi and that’s what we oppose. They openly insinuate the prime minister,” she responded to claims by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge that indirectly referred to Adani.
Kharge claimed that the wealth of one of Prime Minister Modi’s closest friends had increased 13 times in 2.5 years.
“In 2014, it was50,000 crore while in 2019 it became1 million crores. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth12 lakh crores came, is it due to favor of friendship? He asked.
#SHOW | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in exchange with LoP Mallikarjun Kharge requesting a JPC on the Adani issue said “it looks like you are going to set up a JPC on me.”
(Video source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/hGEt7oPeGz
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
12:30 p.m.: During the debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s speech, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he was “more patriotic than anyone here”.
“If I tell the truth, is it anti-national? I am not anti-national. I’m more patriotic than anyone here. I am a ‘bhoomi-putra’… You plunder the country and tell me that I am anti-national: says Mallikarjun Kharge to Rajya Sabha.
12:20 p.m.: Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, says the wealth of one of Prime Minister Modi’s “closest friends” has increased 13 times in 2.5 years.
“Wealth of one of PM Modi’s closest friends has increased 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it rose to Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came, is it due to favor of friendship,” Kharge says in Upper House, ANI reports.
Our leaders, the deputies who make Hindu-Muslim, do they get no other subject. Many ministers show photos of them eating at the SC:RS LoP Kharge house pic.twitter.com/xUHYHtqipg
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
12:10 p.m.: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacks opposition parties, says they are “openly insinuating” Prime Minister Modi.
“It’s very smart to say we give data, we will corroborate it…but it’s completely steeped in innuendo against Prime Minister Modi and that’s what we oppose,” Sitharaman told the parties. opposition from Rajya Sabha.
12:00 p.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at Lok Sabha around 3 p.m.
#UPDATE | Prime Minister Modi’s response to Lok Sabha in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech is expected around 3pm today. https://t.co/bCQzuH9D2s
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/india/parliament-session-live-pm-modi-to-speak-in-lok-sabha-uproar-in-rajya-sabha-over-kharges-remark/1361088/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- I have worked for the nation for 25 years, no lie can break that trust, says PM Modi
- Softball Voted in Top Four in MAC Preseason Poll
- Children’s Mental Health Week: focus on children in care and those leaving care
- CFA offers valuable career experiences for students – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff
- The EU parliamentary committee supports the renovation of greener buildings
- Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Ukrainian President Zelensky asks EU leaders for fighter jets – BBC News
- Microsoft Activision deal could “harm” gamers, UK regulators decide
- Four records are set on the first day of the UAA Championships
- Does Adani’s crisis become a handicap for Modi? DW 02/07/2023
- Table Tennis: Defending champions Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong join stellar line-up for Spore Smash 2023
- 17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting