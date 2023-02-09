India’s Modi slams opposition as Adani claims persist





PM slams criticism over Adani group charges

Opposition says government is unduly close to tycoon

Conglomerate accused of stock market manipulation NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday Indians would not swallow “lies and name calling” against him, as opposition critics accuse his government of granting favors undue to a business group headed by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani. Modi gave a nearly 90-minute speech in parliament, mostly listing the governments’ achievements and not naming the Adani group under fire. However, opposition MPs demanding an investigation into the business group repeatedly interrupted him shouting slogans. U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research last month accused ports-energy conglomerate Adani of stock manipulation and misuse of tax havens, while saying it had unsustainable debt. The group denies the allegations and has threatened to sue Hindenburg. “The blessing of 1.4 billion people in the country is my protective blanket and you cannot destroy it with lies and abuse,” Modi said as opposition lawmakers chanted “Adani, Adani.” “The trust that people have placed in Modi is beyond the comprehension of these people,” he added in his first public comments alluding to the accusations against Adani. Both the government and the business group deny too close ties. During the session, lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party also chanted Modi’s name in a show of support. SHARING LOSSES Hindenburg Research’s Jan. 24 report sparked a rout in shares of the seven listed Adani Group companies, which collectively lost more than $110 billion in market valuation before paring losses in recent days. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) closed up 20%. Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS), Adani Power (ADAN.NS) and Adani Wilmar (ADAW.NS) rose 5% each, while Adani Green (ADNA.NS) and Adani Total Gas Ltd (ADAG.NS) fell by 5% each. . The conglomerate denied the charges, saying the short seller’s share manipulation allegation had “no basis” and stemmed from ignorance of Indian law. Opposition parties see the case as an opportunity to corner Modi, who is seeking a third term in elections next year. They questioned the investments made by the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) and the State Bank of India (SBI.NS) in Adani Group companies. Both companies said their exposure to Adani Group businesses was low and manageable. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, asked parliament on Tuesday why the government had not yet launched an investigation into the use of tax havens. “He is trying to protect him (Adani),” he told reporters after Modi’s speech. “It’s a matter of national security and India’s infrastructure.” Gandhi also said that the government had handed over the management of some Indian airports to the Adani Group, even though it had no experience in the sector. Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju called it a “wild allegation” and demanded evidence. Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-modi-lashes-opposition-adani-allegations-persist-2023-02-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos