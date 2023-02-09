‘Gaali’ can’t stop my Gati, people’s mandate is my security blanket, says PM

PM Modi criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha speech Photo: Times Now Digital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the vote of thanks on the President’s address to Parliament. On Tuesday, the opposition led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government in parliament raising the Adani issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address

*Those who are drunk with arrogance and think only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a path come out, only by making false and absurd bashings on Modi that a path will be paved. It’s been 22 years, they still have a misunderstanding: PM Modi in LS

* PM Modi: The lives of the poor have improved after 2014

*PM Modi: It is for the first time that this electricity has arrived in the colonies of the oppressed. They receive running drinking water. These people now live in pucca houses.

*Prime Minister Modi says the mandate of the people is their security blanket and that cannot be breached with the lies of the opposition.

*Dushyant Kumar aptly said, said PM Modi, “Tumhare paav ke neeche, koi zameen nahi, Kamal ye hai ki phir bhi yakeen nahi”

*I have no doubt that universities around the world will conduct studies on “the rise and fall of the Congress Party”.

* Opposition again creates heckling amid PM’s speech

* If they (the opposition) lose the election, they blame the EVM, if the court verdict is not in their favor, they blame the courts: Pm Modi

* I enjoy criticism in democracy. Healthy criticism for any democracy. Unfortunately, I was expecting fruitful reviews but there were only accusations: PM Modi

* 2030 is India’s decade

* Opposition parties walk out of parliament amid prime minister’s speech.

* Ruckus in Parliament as PM Modi speaks….. Opposition launches ‘We want JPC’ slogans

*The UPA turned every opportunity into destruction. From 2G, CWG to money for votes, they were mired in corruption at all levels-PM Modi

*Kashmir UPA’s 10 years in Kanyakumari were full of terrorism. From J&K to the North East, there was terrorism everywhere during the UPA era: PM Modi

*Prime Minister says there is disappointment in the opposition.

* Summoning Kaka Hathrasi, PM says – Aaga peecha dekhkar, kyo hote gamgeen, jaisi jiski bhawna, vaisa dikhe scene

* Education – For the first time in higher education, enrollment tops 4 crores, he said.

*Renewable energy – we are fourth in the world for renewable energy consumption: PM Modi

*PM Modi: We have 108 unicorns. The value of a unicorn is more than Rs 6-7 thousand crores

*India ranks third in energy consumption: PM Modi

*90,000 startups in India. We are second in the world when it comes to startups. Our startups have also reached Tier2 and 3 cities: PM Modi

* Today, India is filling gaps in the technology sector. We take the global lead: PM Modi

*Covid has disrupted the supply chain worldwide. Today, India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. Today the world is looking at its prosperity in India’s prosperity: PM Modi

*We used to rely on others for small technologies, but today we are moving in the right direction” PM Modi

*We provided free vaccines and medicine to people: PM Modi

*This government has the strength to make decisions in the national interest. Reforms are not due to coercion, but to conviction.

* The whole world is watching India today because of the country’s stability. “We have a stable and decisive government,” said the Prime Minister.

* The president has strengthened the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and this house are grateful to him for this: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

*I was watching yesterday. After a few people’s speeches, some people happily said, “Ye hui na baat.” Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time). To them it was said: “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”: PM Modi

* Referring to the high inflation in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that all Indians are proud of the fact that our country is the fifth largest economy in the world.

*PM Modi: Life is nothing without challenges. But the determination of 140 million Indians is stronger than the challenges

* Tribal mindset revealed, says PM Modi

*I quote the speech of Madam President: we have come out of the problem of political paralysis and decisions have been taken

*PM says Nafrat ka sach has been revealed

*PM Modi: The President rightly said, “If India ever depended on others to solve its problems, it is now guiding others”

* Prime Minister Modi said he insulted the president

* It is said about these people, “Ye keh kehkar ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, vo ab chal chuke hain, vo ab thak chuke hai”, PM Modi becomes poetic.

*After a few speeches in Parliament yesterday, the whole ecosystem of their supporters was jumping for joy

*PM Modi: I thank the president for ‘leading the way’

*PM Modi thanks the President for raising the dignity of her post

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a vote of thanks to the President in Lok Sabha.

* Lok Sabha uproar by Congress as PM Modi rose to speak