Politics
‘Gaali’ can’t stop my Gati, people’s mandate is my security blanket, says PM
PM Modi criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha speech
Photo: Times Now Digital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address
* PM Modi: The lives of the poor have improved after 2014
*PM Modi: It is for the first time that this electricity has arrived in the colonies of the oppressed. They receive running drinking water. These people now live in pucca houses.
*Prime Minister Modi says the mandate of the people is their security blanket and that cannot be breached with the lies of the opposition.
*Dushyant Kumar aptly said, said PM Modi, “Tumhare paav ke neeche, koi zameen nahi, Kamal ye hai ki phir bhi yakeen nahi”
*I have no doubt that universities around the world will conduct studies on “the rise and fall of the Congress Party”.
* Opposition again creates heckling amid PM’s speech
* If they (the opposition) lose the election, they blame the EVM, if the court verdict is not in their favor, they blame the courts: Pm Modi
* I enjoy criticism in democracy. Healthy criticism for any democracy. Unfortunately, I was expecting fruitful reviews but there were only accusations: PM Modi
* 2030 is India’s decade
* Opposition parties walk out of parliament amid prime minister’s speech.
* Ruckus in Parliament as PM Modi speaks….. Opposition launches ‘We want JPC’ slogans
*The UPA turned every opportunity into destruction. From 2G, CWG to money for votes, they were mired in corruption at all levels-PM Modi
*Kashmir UPA’s 10 years in Kanyakumari were full of terrorism. From J&K to the North East, there was terrorism everywhere during the UPA era: PM Modi
*Prime Minister says there is disappointment in the opposition.
* Summoning Kaka Hathrasi, PM says – Aaga peecha dekhkar, kyo hote gamgeen, jaisi jiski bhawna, vaisa dikhe scene
* Education – For the first time in higher education, enrollment tops 4 crores, he said.
*Renewable energy – we are fourth in the world for renewable energy consumption: PM Modi
*PM Modi: We have 108 unicorns. The value of a unicorn is more than Rs 6-7 thousand crores
*India ranks third in energy consumption: PM Modi
*90,000 startups in India. We are second in the world when it comes to startups. Our startups have also reached Tier2 and 3 cities: PM Modi
* Today, India is filling gaps in the technology sector. We take the global lead: PM Modi
*Covid has disrupted the supply chain worldwide. Today, India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. Today the world is looking at its prosperity in India’s prosperity: PM Modi
*We used to rely on others for small technologies, but today we are moving in the right direction” PM Modi
*We provided free vaccines and medicine to people: PM Modi
*This government has the strength to make decisions in the national interest. Reforms are not due to coercion, but to conviction.
* The whole world is watching India today because of the country’s stability. “We have a stable and decisive government,” said the Prime Minister.
* The president has strengthened the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and this house are grateful to him for this: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
*I was watching yesterday. After a few people’s speeches, some people happily said, “Ye hui na baat.” Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time). To them it was said: “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”: PM Modi
* Referring to the high inflation in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that all Indians are proud of the fact that our country is the fifth largest economy in the world.
*PM Modi: Life is nothing without challenges. But the determination of 140 million Indians is stronger than the challenges
* Tribal mindset revealed, says PM Modi
*I quote the speech of Madam President: we have come out of the problem of political paralysis and decisions have been taken
*PM says Nafrat ka sach has been revealed
*PM Modi: The President rightly said, “If India ever depended on others to solve its problems, it is now guiding others”
* Prime Minister Modi said he insulted the president
* It is said about these people, “Ye keh kehkar ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, vo ab chal chuke hain, vo ab thak chuke hai”, PM Modi becomes poetic.
*After a few speeches in Parliament yesterday, the whole ecosystem of their supporters was jumping for joy
*PM Modi: I thank the president for ‘leading the way’
*PM Modi thanks the President for raising the dignity of her post
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a vote of thanks to the President in Lok Sabha.
* Lok Sabha uproar by Congress as PM Modi rose to speak
