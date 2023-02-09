China denounces Joe Biden’s “extremely irresponsible” remarks on Xi Jinping

Beijing on Thursday condemned U.S. President Joe Bidens’ comments that Chinese leader Xi Jinping faced huge problems, saying the remarks were wildly irresponsible.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden said Wednesday that China was limited in its ability to take on the United States by the need to protect international trade, and that Xi himself was in an unenviable position.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. File photo: via Flickr.

China hit back at the remarks on Thursday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning telling a regular briefing that Beijing was strongly unhappy.

This type of rhetoric from the United States is extremely irresponsible and goes against basic diplomatic etiquette, Mao said, adding that Beijing strongly opposes it.

After a brief warm-up after a November G20 meeting between Biden and Xi, US-China relations cooled following the appearance of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over the United States, which US Air Force fell on Saturday.

The United States alleged that the balloon was for espionage allegations.

In his Wednesday interview, Biden defended the decision to shoot down the craft and stressed that the United States was not seeking conflict with China.

But he also said Xi had huge problems, including an economy that was not performing very well.

Can you think of another world leader who would have swapped places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of one, Biden said.

