beijing [China], Feb. 10 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has been the subject of increasing praise and adulation in the country in recent years. There are growing concerns about the extent to which such praise is “forced and fabricated” as the cult of personality around Xi Jinping continues to rise, the Singapore Post reported.

State media’s message to local officials is “Xi is a transformative leader leading China into a brighter future.” It is relevant to analyze how Xi Jinping uses his power to “tighten his grip on the Chinese Communist Party and promote a personality cult that rivals those of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping,” according to the Singapore Post report.

In 2023, party secretaries from Fujian, Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, Anhui and Yunnan praised Xi Jinping in state media People’s Daily, according to the report. The competition to show loyalty to Xi Jinping by blindly praising his achievements and ideology is almost disappointing.

The book published by Fujian Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi is a “blatant display of sycophancy and propaganda” for Xi Jinping. He bestows titles like “Leader of the People” on Xi Jinping and repeatedly invokes the Chinese Communist Party’s political slogans “Two Establishments” and “Two Guarantees” to strengthen Xi’s grip on power, according to the report.

His work indicates that Zhou’s main goal is to legitimize Xi Jinping’s work, presenting him as the heart of the CCP and the heart of the Central Committee. Zhou Zuyi is using this opportunity to advance his own political agenda by pushing for cross-integration, making “Fujian a hub for Taiwan and promoting a false image of spiritual harmony.” Meanwhile, the writings of Sichuan Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui echo the same political narrative, which includes maintaining the “two establishments” and exploiting Deng Xiaoping’s “four modernizations” in an effort to boost the development of their own province.

Sun Shaocheng, Party Secretary of Inner Mongolia, shows his loyalty to Xi Jinping in his article by following Xi Jinping’s instructions on ethnic affairs, including the issue of rampant growth and waste of resources, according to the report of the Singapore Post. Anhui Party Secretary Zheng Shanjie in his post also echoed the same “Two Establishments” message and pushed for the promotion of “modernization with Chinese characteristics”, according to the report. The People’s Daily, a state-run media outlet, uses its platform to advance the political agenda of Xi Jinping and the CCP.

The publication aims to bolster Xi Jinping’s authority and portray his rule as legitimate and unchallenged, according to the report. He released eight interviews in January, and all interviewees unanimously pointed to the direction of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the high-quality economic development of their respective provinces.

The People’s Daily wants to present a picture of widespread support for the CCP and Xi Jinping, according to the Singapore Post. However, it is important to recognize that these talks are “carefully crafted propaganda intended to manipulate public opinion and mask any dissent or opposition to Xi’s regime.”

These publications attempt to gain support for Xi Jinping and try to hide the “true nature of his regime, which is characterized by authoritarianism and disregard for human rights”. (ANI)

