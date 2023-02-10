China’s Xi Jinping rejects Westernization in new political speech

VSChina’s successful development shows there is another way to modernize, President Xi Jinping has said, dismissing any need for “Westernization” and doubling down on his goals of increased self-reliance and improved social justice.

China must strive to create a path to more efficient modernization than capitalism, Xi told senior officials this week, according to the official Xinhua news agency. report. Innovation should feature prominently in overall national development and there should be a better balance between efficiency and equity, Xi said.

The core of achieving these goals lies in sticking to the Communist Party’s leadership, Xi said, adding that it will decide the “ultimate success or failure” of the nation’s development efforts. China.

The comments reinforce Xi’s commitment to self-reliance in key technologies as China faces growing U.S. efforts to contain its growth, and also underscore its drive to reduce inequality as part of a search for “common prosperity”.

In his report to the Party Congress in October, Xi explained that modernization with Chinese characteristics encompasses five aspects, including common prosperity, harmonious coexistence of people and nature, and peaceful development.

“Chinese-style modernization shatters the myth of ‘modernization equals Westernization,'” Xi said in Tuesday’s speech, explaining the idea he has spoken about with increasing frequency in recent years, including 11 mentions in his speech to the congress. “Experience has proven that modernization with Chinese characteristics is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct way to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation.”

The remarks were one of the first major political speeches Xi has delivered since winning a third term as leader in late 2022, and laid out his broad vision for China and the Communist Party in the short to medium term.

party control

Along with calling for greater efforts to boost the economy now, Xi briefed many of the country’s top leaders on China’s future direction and stressed how the Party must continue to maintain control.

The speech was attended by all other members of the Politburo, the army leadership, new members of the Central Committee as well as provincial leaders and ministers. The Chinese government is currently preparing for the annual parliamentary meeting which begins in less than a month in Beijing, where it will present its plans on how the country can overcome the disruptions of the last year and return the economy to growth. .

US President Joe Biden made similar comments about bolstering domestic industries in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, touting new investments made by his government to counter China’s ambitions.

“We are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future and that the Chinese government intends to dominate,” Biden said. “We are in the strongest position strong for decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world,” he said.

Biden added that autocracies have weakened over the past two years while democracies have grown stronger, calling out Xi directly by implying that no world leader would want to trade places with the Chinese president.

Tensions between the United States and China escalated last week after the United States detected and shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. China denied it was a spy device, saying it was conducting weather research.

Economic activity in China showed signs of a pickup as COVID infection appears to have peaked after Beijing’s abrupt end to the zero-COVID strategy, with in-person service sectors rebounding vigorously.

However, the economic recovery remains fragile given the continued slump in the housing market and falling exports, while the strength and sustainability of any improvement in consumption is uncertain.

In the short term, China should strive for an overall improvement in economic activity this year, Xi said in his speech, adding that more efforts should be made to guide business entities to strengthen trust and stabilize social expectations. The country needs to better coordinate COVID prevention and control and economic and social development, and better balance development and security, he said.

These concerns about the economy are similar to Premier Li Keqiang’s comments at a separate meeting meeting On Tuesday, he called for efforts to consolidate and expand the trend of economic recovery. China’s economic growth stabilized at the end of last year and picked up again at the beginning of this year, according to Li.

Consumption, which was the main driver of the economy for many years, has now stopped falling and rose significantly in January, he said.

However, there are still many risks, challenges and uncertainties for the economy, Li said, noting that demand is still insufficient and businesses, especially small businesses and those in the consumer service sector, are still facing difficulties.

