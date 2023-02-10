Erdogan faces voter fury in quake zone

Adyaman (Turkey) (AFP) Hakan Tanriverdi has a simple message for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan days after Turkey suffered its worst disaster in generations: “Don’t come here asking for votes.

The earthquake that killed more than 21,000 people in Turkey and Syria came at one of the most politically sensitive times in Erdogan’s two-decade rule.

The Turkish leader has offered to hold decisive elections on May 14 that could keep his Islamic-rooted government in power until 2028.

The date gives his splintered opposition little time to iron out their differences and agree on a common presidential candidate.

It remains to be seen whether this vote can now take place as planned.

Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces. The region continues to dig up its dead and many are living on the streets or in their cars.

Campaigning here seems out of the question.

But there is also a political dimension that is deeply personal for Erdogan.

The quake hit just as it was gaining momentum and beginning to increase its number of approvals from a low during a severe economic crisis that exploded last year.

Tanriverdi’s bitterness is a bad sign for Erdogan in a province where he handily beat his secular opposition rival in the last election in 2018.

“We were deeply hurt that no one supported us,” Tanriverdi said of the government’s response to the earthquake.

Erdogan strikes back

Tanriverdi’s grievances are common in Adiyaman province, one of the hardest hit by the quake.

Residents complain that rescuers did not arrive in time to remove those who survived the critical first hours. Some pointed to the lack of machines to drill the concrete slabs.

“I didn’t see anyone until 2 p.m. on the second day of the quake,” said Adiyaman resident Mehmet Yildirim.

“No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us alone.”

On Wednesday, Erdogan acknowledged “shortcomings” in the government’s handling of the disaster.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged a ‘gap’ in his government’s response to the earthquake Adem ALTAN / AFP

But he also defends himself. The 68-year-old led a rescue response meeting in Ankara on Tuesday and spent the next two days visiting a series of devastated towns.

He has not yet visited Adiyaman.

This upsets Hediye Kalkan, a volunteer who traveled almost 150 kilometers (95 miles) to help rescue and recover Adiyaman.

“Why doesn’t the state show up on a day like this?” she asked.

“People take out the bodies of their loved ones on their own.”

“Isn’t that a sin?

The scale and timing of the disaster – covering a vast and remote region in the middle of a winter storm – would make any rescue effort complicated.

Erdogan received a largely warm welcome from locals in carefully choreographed visits broadcast on national television.

An elderly woman came out to hug Erdogan and shed tears on his shoulder.

Veysel Gultekin might not do the same if he had a chance to face the Turkish leader.

Turkey’s Adiyaman province was one of the hardest hit by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake ILYAS AKENGIN / AFP

Gultekin said he saw one of his loved ones’ feet stuck under the rubble after running down the street after Monday’s earthquake.

“If I had had a simple drill, I could have gotten him out alive,” Gultekin said. “But he was completely trapped and after a strong aftershock he died.”

AFP journalists saw more machinery and rescuers, including international teams, around collapsed buildings on Thursday.

But that wasn’t enough to ease Tanriverdi’s pain.

“People who didn’t die from the earthquake were left to freeze to death,” he said. “Isn’t it a sin, people who were left to die like this?”

