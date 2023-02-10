Politics
China criticizes Biden’s statement that Xi faces ‘huge problems’
Published on:
Beijing on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden’s comments that Xi Jinping faced “huge problems”, saying the remarks were “extremely irresponsible”.
The latest rhetorical skirmish between the United States and China came after the downing last week of a Chinese balloon that Washington said was part of a spy fleet spanning five continents.
After a brief warming after a G20 meeting in November between Biden and Xi, US-China relations have plummeted again, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week canceling a visit to Beijing over balloons.
The United States alleged that the high-altitude device – which passed directly through at least one sensitive US military site – was intended for espionage.
China angrily denied the claims, arguing that it was a derailed weather observation craft.
On Thursday, Beijing confirmed it had declined an offer of a call between the two countries’ defense chiefs after Washington shot down the inflatable plane.
“This irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the United States has not created an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The day before, Washington said the balloon was part of a “fleet”, adding that they had been spotted around the world for several years and urged allies to be extra vigilant.
In an interview with PBS NewsHour the same day, Biden defended the decision to take him down and stressed that the United States was not seeking conflict with China.
He also said Xi had “huge problems” including “an economy that is not working very well.”
“Can you think of another world leader who would trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of any,” Biden said.
China hit back at the remarks on Thursday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning telling a regular briefing that Beijing was “strongly unhappy”.
“This kind of rhetoric from the United States is extremely irresponsible and goes against basic diplomatic etiquette,” Mao said, adding that Beijing “strongly opposed it.”
He also doubled down on his stance that the balloon shot down last week was for civilian use, saying claims it was part of a fleet were part of an “information war” against China.
“The United States’ disregard for China’s repeated explanations and communications, overreaction and excessive use of force are irresponsible,” Mao said.
“The international community can see very clearly what the greatest country of espionage, control and surveillance in the world is.”
‘Be careful’
But amid growing concern over Chinese spying in the skies, Japan said Thursday it was coordinating with Washington as it analyzes unidentified aerial objects spotted over the country in recent years. .
A mysterious balloon-like object was seen over northern Japan in June 2020, with locals posting photos on social media.
Authorities then said they were baffled by the object, which in close-up footage from residents and media appeared to consist of a balloon attached to crossed sticks with propellers.
During a visit to Washington this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the aircraft shot down by the United States showed the need for alliance countries to protect themselves.
“The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior where we see that China over the past few years has invested heavily in new military capabilities,” Stoltenberg said.
“We have also seen an increase in Chinese intelligence activity in Europe. They are using satellites, they are using cyber and, as we have seen in the United States, also balloons,” he said.
“So we just have to be vigilant.”
(AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230209-president-biden-says-china-s-xi-faces-enormous-problems
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China criticizes Biden’s statement that Xi faces ‘huge problems’
- Armageddon remains one of Hollywood’s most ridiculous movies
- Erdogan faces voter fury in quake zone
- ‘Speaking of manipulated pitch…’: Rohit shuts down ex-Australian players, media | Cricket
- Who is Elliot Gindi? Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For Abusive Behavior
- US and UK sanction members of Russian-based Trickbot cybercrime gang
- What do you know about the recent devastating earthquake that struck Turkey?
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Formed, Dilling Go 1-2 in SJN GS Race
- Actor Kirby Heyborne announced as official emcee at RootsTech 2023
- Grubb Properties plans 70 apartments in East Hollywood
- Minnesota Wild News: Wild linked to James van Riemsdyk trade