China criticizes Biden’s statement that Xi faces ‘huge problems’

Beijing on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden’s comments that Xi Jinping faced “huge problems”, saying the remarks were “extremely irresponsible”.

The latest rhetorical skirmish between the United States and China came after the downing last week of a Chinese balloon that Washington said was part of a spy fleet spanning five continents.

After a brief warming after a G20 meeting in November between Biden and Xi, US-China relations have plummeted again, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week canceling a visit to Beijing over balloons.

The United States alleged that the high-altitude device – which passed directly through at least one sensitive US military site – was intended for espionage.

China angrily denied the claims, arguing that it was a derailed weather observation craft.

On Thursday, Beijing confirmed it had declined an offer of a call between the two countries’ defense chiefs after Washington shot down the inflatable plane.

“This irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the United States has not created an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The day before, Washington said the balloon was part of a “fleet”, adding that they had been spotted around the world for several years and urged allies to be extra vigilant.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour the same day, Biden defended the decision to take him down and stressed that the United States was not seeking conflict with China.

He also said Xi had “huge problems” including “an economy that is not working very well.”

“Can you think of another world leader who would trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of any,” Biden said.

China hit back at the remarks on Thursday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning telling a regular briefing that Beijing was “strongly unhappy”.

“This kind of rhetoric from the United States is extremely irresponsible and goes against basic diplomatic etiquette,” Mao said, adding that Beijing “strongly opposed it.”

He also doubled down on his stance that the balloon shot down last week was for civilian use, saying claims it was part of a fleet were part of an “information war” against China.

“The United States’ disregard for China’s repeated explanations and communications, overreaction and excessive use of force are irresponsible,” Mao said.

“The international community can see very clearly what the greatest country of espionage, control and surveillance in the world is.”

‘Be careful’

But amid growing concern over Chinese spying in the skies, Japan said Thursday it was coordinating with Washington as it analyzes unidentified aerial objects spotted over the country in recent years. .

A mysterious balloon-like object was seen over northern Japan in June 2020, with locals posting photos on social media.

Authorities then said they were baffled by the object, which in close-up footage from residents and media appeared to consist of a balloon attached to crossed sticks with propellers.

During a visit to Washington this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the aircraft shot down by the United States showed the need for alliance countries to protect themselves.

“The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior where we see that China over the past few years has invested heavily in new military capabilities,” Stoltenberg said.

“We have also seen an increase in Chinese intelligence activity in Europe. They are using satellites, they are using cyber and, as we have seen in the United States, also balloons,” he said.

“So we just have to be vigilant.”

