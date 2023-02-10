Politics
Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries slams Tory ‘infighting’ as she says she is stepping down as MP
Nadine Dorries has announced she will step down as an MP at the next general election – as she blasts Tory ‘infighting’ and ridicules the ‘sheer stupidity’ of removing Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
The former Culture Secretary, 65, served in Mr Johnson’s cabinet and was one of his biggest cheerleaders on the Tory benches – often urging him to come back.
She also expressed her views on Rishi Sunak since he became prime minister in October, writing in the Mail on Sunday that “we are heading into the long, cold and brutal wasteland of thankless opposition”.
Ms Dorries has announced the decision to step down from her new TalkTV programme.
She said: ‘Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking the question: who next?
“And I fear that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and sometimes the sheer stupidity of those who think we could remove a sitting prime minister, who got a higher percentage of votes than Tony Blair in 1997, to just three years ago…
“That they could do this and the public would let us off the hook.” I’m afraid this is the behavior I must now withdraw from.
“And so, although it’s a job that I’ve loved every year I’ve done it, I’m now on leave. Oh my God, I just said it out loud, there’s no turning back now.
Writing in the Mail last Sunday, Ms Dorries called on the Conservative Party to reinstate Mr Johnson as leader.
She described him as “the most impactful, charismatic, progressive and productive leader the Conservative Party has known since the days of Margaret Thatcher”.
The MP added: ‘There is no denying that with Boris at the helm, more people would return to Westminster after a general election than with any other person at the helm of the party.’
“He is still our political rock star on the street. The prime minister who made all the big decisions right, from personally driving the vaccination program to arming the Ukrainian people and resisting Vladimir Putin.
“With Rishi in No.10, we head into the long, cold and brutal wasteland of thankless opposition.
“For the Tories, it’s bring Boris back or die because the first task of any Labor government would be to ensure that there is never again a majority Tory government.”
Speaking on the Ms Dorries show, Mr Johnson told the PM he was demanding tax cuts and policies to do everything possible for economic growth ahead of the next election.
In the wide-ranging interview, he said the government must take the “vanguard” of the economy with tax cuts “when the time comes”.
During the pleasant meeting with Mrs Dorries, one of his most vocal cheerleaders, he also said the UK should increase the number of tanks it sends to Ukraine from the current 14.
He also insisted the Tories could still win the next election, despite trailing Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor party massively in the polls, as the public would reward the party for ‘cutting its taxes’ .
After a week in which he conducted a plethora of media interviews, mostly in the United States, he also mocked the Prime Minister for the number of times he appeared on television, saying: “He’s been on TV a lot more than me lately.”
