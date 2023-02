Xi Jinping shoots himself in the foot as Chinese spy balloon destroys Beijing’s own strategy | United States | News

Xi Jinping has seen his efforts to improve China’s position after the pandemic collapse due to the ongoing spy balloon skirmish with the United States. China has seen its economy struggle to recover from the long period of lockdown imposed by Xi during the pandemic, with international relations also affected by the virus. But attempts to win back and strengthen trade relations are now made “more difficult” as the spy balloon debacle undermines Beijing’s bid to be seen as a reliable partner, said China expert Selina Wang.

Wang reported that Chinese state media continued to maintain that the balloon shot down over the weekend off the coast of South Carolina was civilian and not involved in any surveillance. She said: “State media is reproducing that line and also blaming US domestic politics for the escalation. “But whether these measures by China were deliberate or clumsy miscalculations, they are embarrassing for Beijing. “Xi Jinping has been on a charm offensive, trying to reset relations with countries that have been badly damaged during the pandemic.” JUST IN: Florida teenager Aiden Fucci pleads guilty to stabbing 13-year-old cheerleader 114 times

The international correspondent told CNN: “And now it’s setting China back diplomatically and making it even harder for Beijing to convince the world that it can play by international rules.” Defusing long-running tensions between China and the United States was a focus of Xi Jinping’s campaign to bolster the economy, but he saw his efforts undermined by the spy balloon incident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned visit to China this week after President Joe Biden gave the order to bring the ball down on Saturday. Beijing maintained that the balloon was an “unmanned airship” that had inadvertently encroached into Canadian and American airspace. READ MORE: US economy to deepen long raging debt crisis as ‘drop dead’ day looms

White House national security spokesman John Kirby noted Monday that Blinken’s trip had been delayed and not canceled, but the rescheduling remained uncertain. I would put that at six on a scale of 10, said Danny Russel, a China expert and former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration, of the damage caused to current diplomatic efforts between the two countries. Russell added: The signals I’m seeing suggest there needs to be a pause and a line drawn under the incident, but once the drama has passed through its final act, there seems to be an intention to revamp a trip of the Secretary of State. .” Tensions between the United States and China, particularly over Taiwan, have been a source of deep concern for Washington and many of its allies. US officials fear open conflict could crater the global economy and their concerns were heightened last year with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on which China largely sided with the Russians. Follow our social media accounts here on facebook.com/ExpressUSNews And @expressusnews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/us/1731501/Xi-Jinping-China-spy-balloon-US-Beijing-economy-dxus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos