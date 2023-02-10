Turkey’s Erdogan faces political upheaval over criticized earthquake response





Given that the current state of emergency is set to end days before the May vote, Erdogan could find himself in a dire political situation.

Thursday was the fourth day of search and rescue efforts after the catastrophic earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria and with every passing minute ground crew are in an agonizing race against time to find the remaining survivors . Search and rescue teams are working hard to rescue those trapped, said Hussein Kalkan, whose family was trapped in rubble in Turkey. If it was the first or the second day, we could save them alive. We lost hope as we entered day four. They’re trapped under the ground floor, he said i24NEWS. As the total death toll exceeded 20,000 in the two countries on Thursday night, more and more bodies were being pulled from the destruction and buried in mass burials. This is the apocalypse itself, said Huseyin Pekerel, an earthquake survivor in Turkey. There are thousands of injured and dead. There is no family without pain. Meanwhile, in Syria, the first aid convoy since the devastating earthquake entered the war-torn, rebel-held northwest of the country through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. The United Nations has said more than four million people living in the region, already dependent on humanitarian aid due to the 12-year-long civil war, are desperate. And while aid to Turkey has entered more easily, getting it to the various provinces in a timely manner is another problem. There is no professional team. There is no team to remove bodies or survivors still under the rubble. Even though it’s the fourth day, no one has come. No authority came, Turkish bank clerk Adil Oktay said i24NEWS. Amid growing criticism over the Turkish government’s slow response, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited heavily affected areas of his country, promising that no one would be left homeless. Admittedly, there were gaps, because the conditions were clear. It is impossible to be prepared for a disaster like this, Erdogan said earlier this week. With Turkey’s presidential election just three months away, Erdogan is more than aware of the possible political shake-ups from deadly earthquakes. He is probably thinking of the aftermath of a huge earthquake disaster that rocked the Izmit region near Istanbul in 1999, killing 17,000 people. The Prime Minister at the time, Bulent Ecevit, paralyzed by the scale of the earthquake, was widely condemned for not having mobilized quickly enough. With the current state of emergency set to end just days before the May vote, Erdogan could find himself in dire political straits as his country reels from tragedy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/middle-east/levant-turkey/1675967924-turkey-s-erdogan-facing-political-tremors-over-criticized-quake-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos