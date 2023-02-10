China says it was smeared in President Biden’s State of the Union address





BEIJING (AP) China says it was smeared by U.S. President Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address which repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries. China is not afraid of competition with the United States but objects to the whole China-US relationship being defined in terms of competition, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Wednesday during a meeting. of a daily press briefing. It is not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the guise of competition, even at the cost of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain,” Mao said. China will defend its interests, and the United States should work with it to promote the return of bilateral relations to a solid and stable development path,” she said. Mao’s comments came amid raging disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and access to advanced technology. SHOW: President Joe Bidens 2023 State of the Union Address Biden mentioned China and its leader, Xi Jinping, at least seven times in his Tuesday night speech, focusing mostly on how the United States was increasingly prepared to compete with Beijing while seeking to avoid Conflicts. I made it clear to President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict,” Biden said. I will make no apologies that we invest in making America strong. Invest in American innovation, in industries that will define the future and that the Chinese government intends to dominate,” he said. Biden said his administration is committed to working with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. However, he also warned that if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” a pointed reference to the downing on Saturday of an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had passed through the continental United States. China claims the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship used for weather research and has strongly protested the US action while threatening unspecified countermeasures. The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to China this week that had raised hopes of reversing the continuing deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/china-says-it-was-smeared-in-biden-state-of-the-union-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos