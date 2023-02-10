After the earthquake, Erdogan announces the state of emergency in Turkey

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where were watching State of emergency for turkeys indies opposition protests and reports that the US Secretary of State Anthony Blink asked for a break in the Middle East.

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where were watching State of emergency for turkeysindies opposition protestsand reports that the US Secretary of State Anthony Blink asked for a break in the Middle East.

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign uphere.

Turkey imposes state of emergency in the south

Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country in the early hours of Monday morning, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces.

At the time of this writing, the death toll was just over 11,000. There have also been economic benefits; after a drop of 7% on Wednesday and an overall drop of 16% since the earthquake, Turkeythe stock market stopped trade.

Erdogan said the state of emergency was needed so rescue work could be carried out quickly, although he lacked specifics. Erdogan is clearly aware of history; after a devastating earthquake in 1999, the governmenthis slow response sentenced then-Turkish Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit clearing the way for Erdogans go up. In an effort to avoid that fate, the president has sought to appear at the forefront of relief efforts.

However, the collapse of thousands of buildings in southern cities that saw widespread construction growth during Erdogans tenure led by companies close to the government could, according policyend up making the ruling Justice and Development Party look bad for not enforcing stricter building standards.

If the state of emergency is indeed lifted after three months, it will end shortly before Turkey’s May 14 elections. Turkey’s last state of emergency, which was implemented in 2016 after a failed coup attempt, lasted two years.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Syria, there is a different challenge: how to bring aid to the people living there. The earthquake-affected areas have millions of people already displaced by the civil war. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has asked European countries to send aid, but for more than a decade since the start of the Syrian civil war, the Syrian government has been accused of withholding aid from opposition-controlled areas.

As Charles Lister argues in FP, the regime has a consistent decade-long track record of manipulating, hijacking, stealing and wasting humanitarian aid, and the only border crossing that Syria and Russia had allowed l access to international aid is now closed due to the damage caused by the earthquake.

While the response is still in its infancy, the need for humanitarian assistance is dire, Tanya Evans, director of the International Syria Relief Committee, said in a statement. statement. In this time of heightened need, it is essential that aid crossing levels also increase at pace.

What followed today

The Indian Congress Party calls for an investigation. India’s opposition party protesters are call for an investigation of the Adani Group, in particular the allegations made by a US short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of fraudulent practices. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. Members of India’s opposition Congress Party have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government to investigate in various ways across the country.

In Delhi, members of the Congress Party threw counterfeit banknotes in the air. Some people burned a suitcase covered with images of Modi and Gautam Adani, leader of the Adani group. In Mumbai and Chennai, they demonstrated in front of office buildings. So far, however, protests against the Adani group have not been widespread and are mainly limited to the political opposition and the financial sector.

Blinken reportedly asked Israel and the PA to take a break. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to suspend certain actions, Axios reports. This included Israeli settlement activities, demolitions of Palestinian homes, and evictions of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The United States also reportedly called on the Palestinian Authority to resume security cooperation and suspend further action against Israel at the United Nations and other international forums. The Israeli side reportedly said it could stop some, but not all, of the requested activities, while the Palestinians reportedly said they would stop if it was reciprocated.

Keep an eye on A murdered candidate has been elected mayor in Ecuador. Omar Menndez was shot to death by gunmen just hours before polls open for his mayoral race in Puerto Lpez, Ecuador. The 41-year-old won. A teenager was also killed in the attack; the motive is still under consideration. A member of Menndez’s party is expected to replace him. Crime, believed to be linked to increasingly influential drug gangs, is on the rise in Ecuador. The attack comes just two weeks after another mayoral candidate was shot and killed in the coastal town of Salinas. A proposal to change the constitution so that felons can be extradited to maximum-security prisons in the United States was also put to voters this week, but failed, with 51% of voters voting against it.

Russia strikes more civilian targets. Ukrainian authorities said Russia struck a hospital and five apartment buildings in the northeastern city of Vovchansk. Russia also continued the bombardment of the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar. This week, Ukraine also said it saw the deadliest 24 hours of the war so far.

Meanwhile, Russia has said Western countries supplying arms to Ukraine are indeed NATO involvement and could lead to unpredictable escalation. The United States and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, an anniversary which Ukraine warned Russia planned to mark with an intensified offensive.

Ukraine and Belarus are fighting the same war by Eric S. Edelman, Vlad Kobets, And David J. Kramer

Are US sanctions against Russia working? by Ravi Agrawal

The deep reason why Netanyahu will not arm Ukraine against Russia by Steven A. Cook

Pregnant break. The publisher of Irish parenting site EveryMum discriminated against a business executive. The cause of this discrimination? Pregnancy.

The publisher, who fired the employee four months after revealing she was pregnant apparently due to poor performance, was ordered to pay her 32,500 euros (about $35,000), the equivalent of six months salary.