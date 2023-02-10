The Chinese Xi Jinping imagined a scenario where he would not be a communist

Chinese leader Xi Jinping would have considered a scenario in which he would not be a communist, according to a posthumous memoir by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, underscoring the pragmatic nature Abe said informed the Chinese Communist Party leader’s stance on the world stage.

According to a preview of the book published by Nikkei Asia the morning of its release, Xi once told Abe that he “wouldn’t join the Communist Party of America if he was born in the United States, and would instead be part of the Democratic Party. or Republican”. , “marking what Abe called a sign of ‘fierce realism’.

Newsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment. But on the contrary, this admission could reflect Xi’s ability to rise in the paradigm of his environment as a man who once declared that “only socialism can save China”.

The son of Xi Zhongxun – a Chinese communist revolutionary among the ranks of the first generation of PRC politicians – Xi was sired into the party elite, achieving his top party position at age 26 years that would lead to a long career in Chinese politics.

By the time he was appointed governor of Fujian Province in 1999, he had already served the party in two provinces, and by the time he was elected party leader and chairman, he had earned a doctorate in law and Marxist theory that would be put to use in administrative roles in two other regions.

Since his election in 2012 as general secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi has only sought to consolidate his power by obtaining the socialist vision of prosperity and glory that he initially envisioned as part of his “Chinese Dream” initiative introduced at the start of his administration.

Xi’s theories on governance and social order have since become an integral part of the party’s constitution amid a greater push from his government urging the country’s citizens to renounce the excesses of capitalism and the cultural influences of the West in favor of a unified Chinese identity.

Chinese Communist Party officials have openly chastised the US-led Democracy Summit in 2021, for example, with figures like Jiang Jinquan, director of the party’s central committee policy research office, criticizing the system. government as a “rich man’s game” that has failed those it is meant to serve.

“Democracy is not an exclusive patent of Western countries much less should it be defined or dictated by Western countries,” Jiang said at the time, according to official reports.

However, the Chinese leadership’s adherence to the principles of communism, some argue, may be more of a pragmatic leadership function than a mere ideology.

From the late 20th century to today, China has sought to strengthen its sense of national identity to serve as a bulwark against Western influences. In this working understanding, experts say, the communist system of government established under Mao Zedong in the 20th century remained a common thread, even as the modernized country began to embrace the contradictions of capitalism.

“The leadership of the PRC has chosen a course of national cultural identity which attempts to bring together all the major factors, past and present, however disparate they may be, into a single whole, and to declare them comprehensively and coherently Chinese whatever let it happen,” the late Charles Hill, a career U.S. foreign service minister and former Hoover Institution fellow, wrote at the start of Xi’s term in 2012.

“Communism is capitalism; capitalism is communism. The result is what Mao Zhedong would call a fatal ‘antagonistic contradiction’,” Hill wrote.

Still, the assessment of Xi as the “fierce realist” described by Abe potentially has limits, especially since he has pursued many avenues to consolidate power.

Last year, Xi completed an unprecedented third term as party leader, making him the country’s most influential leader since Mao. However, some have argued that the show of force actually exposed his vulnerability, leaving Xi and Xi alone in charge of his administration’s policies.

“Xi’s greatest risk — and his greatest weakness as a strategist — is that he has put himself in the crosshairs,” wrote Ian Johnson, Stephen A. Schwarzman Senior Fellow for China Studies. at the Council on Foreign Relations. a blog post for the think tank after Xi’s re-election last year. “When things were bad for Mao or Deng, they could get rid of subordinates who were nominally in charge of various issues. Xi, however, has built a system that makes him look strong in the short term but leaves him no place to hang out. hide.”

He has also worked hard to contain dissent in the country against his rule, imposing a harsh crackdown on free speech across China, with some claims running counter to opinion polls conducted by the Center for strategic and international studies last year, which nuance the attitudes of the Chinese public. towards socialism.

“The Chinese population has a wide range of opinions that are less vulnerable to state propaganda than most realize,” CSIS analysts Ilaria Mazzocco and Scott Kennedy wrote in an overview of the polling data.

“A closer look at current views reveals that Chinese citizens hold complex but consistent views that often differ significantly from official government ideological and political frameworks,” they wrote.

“In a nutshell, Xi Jinping is facing real grassroots domestic political challenges. There is what can be called a ‘silent liberal majority’ that complicates the main direction of his own approach and is more aligned with the integrationist path that the United States and others have hoped for,” Mazzocco and Kennedy added.