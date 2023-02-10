Joe Biden says Chinese President Xi Jinping has huge problems but great potential





Biden said Xi Jinping had an economy that didn’t perform very well (File) Washington: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping faces “huge problems,” including a fragile economy. In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden said China’s ability to take on the United States was limited by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself was in an unenviable position. “Can you think of another world leader who would trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of any,” Biden said. “This man has huge issues,” Biden said. The Democrat, who frequently describes the US-China relationship as the most important in the world, added that Xi “also has great potential.” However, Biden said “so far he’s got an economy that’s not working very well.” According to Biden, Xi recognizes his limited ability to maneuver against Western countries. Highlighting China’s so far relatively muted support for ally Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Biden said “everyone thought China would be okay with Russia” – but “they don’t.” not all agree”. The reason, according to Biden, is that Xi learned from the overwhelming Western response against Russia, including the imposition of powerful economic sanctions. “I called him this summer to say, ‘That’s not a threat, just an observation — look what happened to Russia,'” Biden recalled. Biden said he pointed out in that conversation with Xi that 600 American companies had left Russia since his invasion of Ukraine began a year ago. “I said, ‘You always told me that the reason you need relationships with the United States and Europe is that they invest in China. I said, ‘Who is going to invest in China if you enter into the same kind of deal?'” Biden met Xi in person last November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali for the first time since becoming president of the United States in 2021. They also spoke on five phone or video calls during that time. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week announced the last-minute cancellation of a trip to Beijing as tensions erupted again following the appearance of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over the United States – and its shooting down by the US Air Force on Saturday. . The United States claims the balloon, which flew over sensitive military sites, was a spy device. China says the balloon was simply studying the weather. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day ‘Lotus Will Bloom’: PM’s dig at opposition amid ‘Probe Adani’ chants

