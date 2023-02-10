Politics
Nadine Dorries, Boris Johnson loyalist and ex-culture secretary, to step down as MP in next election | Political news
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is stepping down as an MP at the next general election, blaming the ‘sheer stupidity’ of her colleagues who ‘got rid of Boris Johnson’.
The Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire fought back tears as she announced the news on her TalkTV show, saying the decision had followed “a lot of soul-searching”.
Ms Dorries is a staunch supporter of the former prime minister and has made no secret of her views on Rishi Sunak since he became prime minister.
She said: “Those MPs who drank Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking the question: who next?
“And I fear that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and sometimes the sheer stupidity of those who think we could impeach a sitting prime minister, who got a higher percentage of votes than Tony Blair in 1997, just three years ago…
“It’s (they think) they could do this and the public would let us get away with it, I’m afraid that’s the behavior that I now have to back out of.”
As she began to wake up, she added, “And although it’s been a job I’ve loved every year I’ve done it, I’m now on leave. Oh my God, I just said it. out loud, there’s no coming back now.”
On the show, which airs on TalkTV tomorrow at 8pm, Ms Dorries also revealed how Mr Johnson had ‘begged’ her to stay on as an MP.
But she said ‘given the Conservative Party’s poll rating, we are now likely to go to the wire in January 2025’.
Highlighting Labour’s more than 20 point lead over the Tories, she said: “This, my friends, could be described as terminal. It leaves the party locked in a corner with no way out.”
She continued: “There’s no way in God’s earth that those who plotted to depose Boris Johnson expect to be in the position we find ourselves in today,
“The elite, the fake political intellectuals, you know who I’m talking about – those who think they know better than anyone, have bet everything on a Rishi rebound… but it never came and it never will. “
Ms Dorries has represented her constituency since 2005 and is also a best-selling novelist.
She briefly lost the Tory Whip in 2013 after appearing on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Her promotion to Culture Secretary under Mr Johnson’s premiership saw her spearhead the now scrapped plan to privatize Channel 4.
She is the latest senior Tory MP to announce she will step down in the next election.
Former ministers Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid and George Eustice have confirmed they will not be vying for their seats, while a number of younger members have also have confirmed their releases.
