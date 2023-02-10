Biden nods to spy balloon to warn China during SOTU





President Biden hailed his decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as proof that his administration “will act to protect our country” against threats from Beijing during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Biden has faced heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers that he was slow to bring the ball down days after it was first discovered around sensitive military sites, including a location in Montana where find American nuclear silos. During the president’s remarks, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (Ga.) shouted that “China is spying on us” even as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) appeared to be trying to stop the exceptional chatter. The president told Congress he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States was not looking for conflict, but called the decision to bring the ball down on Saturday as a “clear” signal that the United States will act. to protect the country. “I am committed to working with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” the president said. “But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did it,” he added. The Pentagon said the balloon was first seen in late January, but did not go public with its discovery until February 4, when the balloon – hovering at around 60,000 feet – was observed by bystanders on the ground in Montana. Biden said he immediately called on his officials to shoot down the balloon, but was advised to wait until the huge plane was in an area where the debris field would not pose a threat to civilians in the area. floor. The Pentagon conducted a balloon downing operation Saturday with an air-to-air missile and is working to collect debris from the sea. On The Money – GOP senator, White House battle over Social Security CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for children and adults

The president and his officials have called China the biggest challenge facing the United States in trying to overtake America’s position on the world stage diplomatically, militarily and economically. The President further called on Chinese President Xi to seek to strengthen the strength of democracies in the face of growing authoritarianism around the world. “The autocracy has weakened instead of strengthened, name me a world leader who would switch places with Xi Jinping, name me one!” cried the president. “Name me one!”

