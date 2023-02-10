Your Thursday briefing: Frustration is mounting in Turkey





Erdogan meets earthquake survivors During his first visit to the disaster area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to reassure survivors of the devastating earthquake that the situation was under control. But as people wait for help, their anger rises. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria, left many more homeless. In Kahramanmaras, a town near the epicenter, Erdogan encountered people sheltering in tents as temperatures hovered around zero. He acknowledged that rescue efforts had been hampered by damaged roads and airports. In hard-hit areas of southern Turkey, many residents waited in vain for government assistance. Frustration with the government’s response could hamper Erdogan’s re-election campaign. A difficult rescue: Some residents dig for children with their bare hands. There have been miraculous rescues, but time is running out for survivors trapped in one of this century’s deadliest natural disasters.

It’s trauma upon trauma, it’s heartbreak upon heartbreak, a UNICEF spokesperson said. Here are live updates and photos. Here’s how you can help.

The British government has so far resisted calls to send fighter jets to Ukraine, fearing it would bring NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia. Still, Sunak announced that Britain would train Ukrainian pilots to fly jet planes to NATO standards, and signaled that he was open to possibly sending planes. Ukraine, for its part, is already asphalting its runways, so that the F-16s can land safely. Zelensky presented the Speaker of the House of Commons with a Ukrainian pilot’s helmet on which was written a message: We have freedom; give us wings to protect it. MH17: A Dutch-led investigative team has found strong indications that President Vladimir Putin decided to supply the anti-aircraft missile system that Russian-backed separatists used to shoot down a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine in 2014.

finish the job President Biden did not unveil any major proposals in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Instead, Biden, at 80, the oldest president in US history, delivered a speech that framed his case for a slated 2024 re-election bid. Biden listed his administrations’ accomplishments and pledged to finish the job, a thinly veiled argument that voters should give him a second term. His performance could help allay doubts about his vigor as an activist.

While focusing primarily on domestic issues, Biden mentioned China’s leader Xi Jinping by name, repeating that he was looking for competition, not conflict, with China, but he didn’t. never mentioned the spy balloon. Closest to it was this warning: Make no mistake, as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. Here are the main conclusions of his speech. THE LAST NEWS Asia Pacific

A 26-story building on the outskirts of Ezhou in central China is said to be the world’s largest independent pig farm. The farm is a monument to China’s ambition to modernize pig production. But one researcher said pork towers exacerbate the biggest risk facing the country’s pork industry: disease. Lives Lived:Mukarram Jah, the last ceremonial monarch of Hyderabad in India, later fled to Australia to become a sheep farmer. He died at age 89.

LeBron Moments When LeBron James entered the NBA at 18, no one thought he would pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer. It didn’t seem like anyone could do it. But on Tuesday night James scored the record 38,388th point that had eluded generations of superstars. He did so at 38, an age when most players have retired. His longevity is one of the keys to the record, but so is the 3 points. Abdul Jabbar only scored one 3-pointer in his career. James hit thousands. Learn more about the big night, how James made it and what it’s like to watch it. Related: Abdul-Jabbars’ record may have been broken, but his legacy of activism and his expansion of black athlete identity lives on. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

