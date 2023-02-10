Turkish President Erdogan acknowledges shortcomings in governments’ response to earthquake





Turkey’s president has acknowledged shortcomings in his country’s response to the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, as hopes dwindle that more survivors could emerge from the rubble of toppled buildings . With the death toll in Syria and Turkey now at 15,000, Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to the hard-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday to meet with survivors. More than 3,000 people died in the area and the earthquake destroyed entire neighborhoods. Residents criticized the government’s response to the disaster, saying rescuers were slow to arrive with food, tents and equipment to search for trapped survivors. “Of course there are gaps. The conditions are clear. It is not possible to be ready for a disaster like this,” Erdogan said, pointing to the weather as one of the reasons for the long waiting times. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatays airport, further disrupting the response. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster, he said. We will not leave any of our citizens without care. He added: “By taking all necessary measures, we will lead a disaster response that will leave no one in the rubble and leave no one to suffer. He also hit back at critics, saying disreputable people were spreading lies and slander about government actions. Residents of Antakya tried to dig up the rubble with their hands Meanwhile, residents of the Turkish city of Antakya waited on Wednesday for their loved ones to be rescued, with teams arriving to help days after their apartments initially collapsed. A group of Turkish and Syrian residents kept warm by standing by the lit fires in front of the rubble that was once their homes. Serap Arslan, a 45-year-old survivor, said her building, which contained 24 apartments, collapsed in the earthquake and many people, including her mother and brother, were left trapped under the rubble. “It was only today that the construction machinery started to work,” she said. Arslan added that residents of the town tried to clean up some of the debris themselves but did not have the right equipment. Abdulqader Barakat, a Syrian survivor, called for more help from the international community. “There are four, we took out two and two are still [inside] for hours, he said. We hear their voices and they react. We need [rescue] squads, I call on the whole world and the international community to help us rescue the children.”

