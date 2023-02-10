A particular mummy was unearthed in 1975 during the renovation of the Barfsser Church in Basel, Switzerland, when the remains of Anna Catharina Bischoff were found under the floors. She had died aged 68 in 1787, although the exact cause of her death has been debated.

Part of the reason his corpse escaped putrefaction was attributed to the volume of mercury it contained, something thought to hint at a diagnosis of syphilis who was treated with the toxic heavy metal at the time. However, new research indicates that this may not be the case and instead points to an unknown brain pathogen as a possible cause of death.

Although there were traces of possible witnesses to syphilis infection in Bischoff’s mummified remains, whose femurs, rib cage and skull show lesions indicative of the disease, researchers who dug deep into the pathogen population of his body found no signs of Pale treponema the bacteria that causes syphilis. Could it be that the mercury rising around her system had rid her of the disease that killed her, or was it something else at play?

Researchers behind a new study into Bischoff’s cause of death have found an extraordinarily high abundance of Mycobacteria in his brain, both in the organ and in the surrounding skull. They were able to retrieve an almost complete genome for the pathogen found in nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), revealing that it had become resistant to mercury compounds. Such resistance may have developed in response to its easy use as a medicine at the time, similar to the antibiotic-resistant bacteria we see today.

The mummy was incredibly well preserved as it was pumped full of mercury into life. A treatment that could have been useless. Image credit: Parpan05, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The presence and volume of these bacteria in the brain compared to the complete absence of detectable bacteria T. pale led them to instead suggest an alternative hypothesis to death from syphilis, as had previously been suggested for the mummy who is incidentally the great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

First, ACB suffered from syphilis and was successfully exposed to mercury treatment, and T. pale was completely eradicated, while brain infection with NTM occurred later, the study authors explained. Second, she suffered from NCD, and probably had symptoms similar to syphilis, and so was subjected to mercury treatment, but the pathogen survived the mercury due to its mercury content and genes of resistance to heavy metals.

Lesions in the skull and other bones could suggest the first hypothesis, although at the molecular level this seems unlikely, they say. On the other hand, the fact that an unidentified NTM may have been to blame fits both the molecular and radiological bill.

Evidence of lesions in some bones could have indicated a past syphilitic infection from which Bischoff recovered, but that would seem unlikely as the cause of death. Image credit: Parpan05, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The NTM they detected appears to have been a nasty insect, armed to the teeth with virulence genes and toxins that would have given those infected a very bad time. The symptom cluster might well have mirrored that of syphilis, explaining why Bischoff was loaded with mercury, but resistance to the heavy metal toxin meant it would have killed the patient before kicking the pathogen .

The case is far from closed, but it is at least more open, as syphilis without proof of its pathogen would appear to be an unlikely cause of death. As for NTM, it may mean that we should look at this pathogen with more suspicion, considering that it is usually something that is thought to exist more in the environment and not as an invader in our body.

This study sheds light on a NTM as [the] cause of neglected diseases and infections, which might have been misdiagnosed as syphilis or tuberculosis in the 18th century and may still be overlooked or misinterpreted today in paleopathological studies due to guided interest in diseases more common and better known, the authors concluded.

“The study of this mummy illustrates the importance of employing differential diagnostic approaches in paleopathological analysis by combining classical anthropological and radiological observations with molecular investigations.”

The study was published in BMC Biology.

