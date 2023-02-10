What’s Happening, Happening: How Erdoan’s Earthquake Response Tarnished His Brand | 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake

Jhe gleaming black sedan drove through the epicenter of Turkey’s deadly earthquake in the town of Pazarck. Recep Tayyip Erdo’s car gleamed in the sun as the Turkish president drove past citizens burning fires to keep warm in the freezing cold among the towering piles of rubble that were once their homes.

Erdoan limited his interactions with the public to Pazarck, going directly to local police headquarters to discuss the aftermath of multiple massive tremors that left a trail of destruction across 10 Turkish provinces and northern Syria, trapping people under collapsed buildings and killing others. more than 20,000. When he stopped to speak briefly about the destroyed areas and the distraught inhabitants, it was to double down on the idea that the earthquake was solely responsible for the devastation, rather than poorly constructed buildings linked to corruption, or a rescue operation plagued by delays.

What happens, happens, it’s part of the plan of fate, he told a person in Pazarck, echoing his statements months earlier after a deadly mining disaster at a coal mine run by the state, where the president blamed the design of fate, for an explosion that left at least 41 people dead. During a speech in nearby Kahramanmara, Erdoan also lambasted provocateurs who criticized the rescue efforts, adding: Of course there are loopholes. The conditions are clear to see. It is not possible to be ready for a disaster like this.

People who lined the streets of Pazarck sobbing as they waited to see their deceased loved ones pulled from the rubble rather than catch a glimpse of the presidential motorcade disagreed, as did those in other hard-hit towns, who shouted angrily to the Turkish Minister of Infrastructure and a local official during a visit.

Many in Pazarck still hope loved ones can be rescued from the rubble. Photography: Alessio Mamo/The Guardian

If there was more help, they would manage to get them out, Aye Kep said, watching across the main road in Pazarck as a small team of rescuers climbed over concrete slabs and broken metals that once made up an apartment building, a crushed flat bed. truck protruding from the wreckage. Kep and other residents watched desperately in the faint hope that their family members could somehow be found alive.

We’re here to wait for the funeral, she said darkly. I have only hope, but I still don’t believe they are alive. My cousin is down there, and those medics only arrived today. But it’s worse in my village, there is no electricity or water, no help at all.

Erdoan’s refusal to accept criticism of state response has done little to quell growing public anger at disaster response that has often come too late or, in the case of some remote villages, still appears not to have arrived at all. In southern Turkey, regions traditionally seen as strongholds of support for the president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP), displaced citizens surviving in freezing conditions openly complained of delays and slept in the cold despite the state promises. Their growing discontent represents an unforeseen and major test for Erdoan’s 20 years of leadership, just three months before a scheduled election in May.

People warm themselves around a fire in Pazarck. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

Erdoan has an image that he has been cultivating for 20 years, both bittersweet: he is autocratic, but effective, a patriarchal figure almost replacing what was called state father, the paternal state. This is why his base loves him and his adversaries fear him, his anger is serious as much as his compassion is real. It’s his whole brand, which is now being tested, said Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and author of several books on Erdoan’s leadership. It is remarkable as Erdoan replaced another global autocratic paternal state that essentially collapsed following another massive earthquake in 1999.

States’ lackluster response to the 1999 earthquake helped propel Erdoan and the AKP to power in 2003, where the young and enigmatic figure pledged efficiency and care to heal the country’s wounds in the wake of a disaster that killed more than 17,000 people. The zmit earthquake, which destroyed part of Istanbul and weighed on Turkey’s recent history as the country’s biggest natural disaster until this week, prompted the introduction of a tax for provide economic support after disasters, which experts estimated for a total of around 3.8 billion, raising questions from opposition politicians as to how that money was spent in the years that followed.

The AKP’s two-decade rule was marked by a nationwide construction boom, as Erdoan worked to transform a country once plagued by widespread infrastructure and housing problems, promising a transformation economic and social in the process. In the years immediately following his election, the government allowed housing construction has tripled. Skyscrapers, bridges and smooth asphalt roads spread across the vast country, as a handful of government-linked construction companies grew powerful as new infrastructure demonstrated the presence of the state even in the most remote towns.

Many of the same concrete buildings constructed as part of the AKP construction boom were leveled by the earthquake earlier this week. In Kahramanmara, some of the new towers remained standing while others on the same block had collapsed entirely, a dark showcase whose constructions had complied with building codes intended to prevent them from collapsing in the event of a jerks.

Pazarck, where many concrete buildings built as part of the AKP’s construction boom were razed. Photography: Alessio Mamo/The Guardian

During a speech in the city, Erdoan pledged that new houses to replace destroyed buildings would be built in the 10 affected regions within a year, a commitment that seemed hard to fathom as emergency teams struggled to drive through towering piles of rubble with little prospect of clearing it in sight.

Instead, the message from the presidential palace appears to be born out of fear and control in the wake of the earthquakes, amid reports that Turkey briefly blocked Twitter, which citizens used to find loved ones lost among the rubble. On state television, a reporter turned her back on someone from Kahramanmara who described delays in delivering aid, instead reassuring viewers that there are still places where workers don’t. can’t get to town. After touring the areas destroyed by the quake and its aftershocks, Erdoan described the state of emergency allowing him to circumvent the rule of law in the 10 affected regions as an opportunity to thwart loan sharks and seditious groups who abuse legality in Turkey.

Cagaptay said the presidency chose to focus on control rather than compassion. The argument that Turkey needs an effective but autocratic ruler crumbles if people say the state isn’t there when they need it, he said. His base will find it difficult to accept the autocratic part of his political identity without effective relief after the earthquake.

He added: He tries to double down on the fear factor in the hope that it doesn’t go away, because once it goes away and the citizens are no longer afraid of Erdoan, it’s a very different Turkey.

In Pazarck, Kep watched with discouragement as the mechanical diggers and volunteers continued to dig through the remains of his family’s building. She turned to warm herself by a small fire surrounded by mourners. Nobody helps us, she says, a few moments before the passage of the presidential motorcade.