Nadine Dorries: I’m a celebrity star and a Boris Johnson stalwart

Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticized the lack of cohesion and sheer stupidity of MPs who got rid of Boris Johnson as she announced his departure from Parliament in an episode of her TalkTV show, due to air on Friday . evening.

In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking the question: who next?

And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and sometimes the sheer stupidity of those who think we could impeach a sitting Prime Minister, who got a higher percentage of votes than Tony Blair in 1997, there barely three years old

That they could do that and the public would let us. I’m afraid this is the behavior I must now withdraw from.

The staunch Mr Johnson supporter said the ex-PM had urged her to stay, adding: He doesn’t want me to go, he said, Nads is staying.

It was rumored that Ms Dorries would receive a peerage as part of Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list, but she said she had heard nothing of it.

In the trailer for her show, Ms Dorries got emotional saying I had just gone through the emotional side of leaving a job I loved for 19 years.

Ms Dorries was born in 1957 in Liverpool and grew up in a consulting field, which she writes about on her official website, saying: I learned to communicate with people from all walks of life.

She started her professional life as a nurse before pursuing a career in business, opening a daycare business before becoming a manager at Bupa.

Nadine Dorries was in Downing Street as Boris Johnson quit as PM (PA)



Her writing career has seen her write over 10 books, among them The Four Streets Quartet novels, as well as The Angels series about Lovely Lane nurses.

Prior to her election to Parliament as MP for Mid Bedfordshire in 2005, she worked for three years as an adviser to former Home Secretary and Shadow Chancellor Oliver Letwin.

Ms Dorries came into the spotlight in 2012 when she was suspended from the Conservative Party for appearing in Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! without first informing the Chief Whip.

However, she was readmitted to the party in May 2013.

Her first ministerial appointment was as Minister of State for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health, during which she was criticized for rejecting cross-party talks to discuss a mental health support package for frontline workers during the pandemic.

In September 2021, Ms Dorries was promoted to Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. During her tenure, she often championed BBC reform and spearheaded the now scrapped plan to privatize Channel 4.

Despite backing Liz Truss in the leadership race after Mr Johnson resigned, Ms Dorries decided not to continue as Culture Secretary when Ms Truss took over as Prime Minister.

Nadine Dorries was a strong supporter of Boris Johnson (PA)

Ms Dorries has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her tenure as MP.

In 2009, when MPs’ expense claims were revealed by The Daily Telegraph, she admitted she had asked taxpayers to foot the bill for a lost £2,190 deposit on a rented flat.

And in 2010 she was reprimanded by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner John Lyon for misleading her constituents on her blog about her time in Mid-Bedfordshire, admitting it was 70% of fiction.

The mother-of-three has also often disagreed with what she sees as her party image, memorably referring to David Cameron and George Osborne as arrogant posh boys, while describing herself as a normal mother who comes from a poor background and who didn’t go to a posh school.

After selling more than 2.5 million copies of his books, leaving politics at age 65 should allow him to get back to writing.