Turkish leader acknowledges ‘gaps’ in earthquake response

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s president on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his country’s response to the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, as hopes dwindle that more survivors will emerge from the rubble of thousands of toppled buildings.

With the confirmed death toll approaching 12,000 , President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the particularly affected province of Hatay, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed. Residents criticized the government’s efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.

Erdogan, who faces an uphill battle for re-election in May, reacted to growing frustration by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake, but said the wintry weather had was a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatays airport, further disrupting the response.

It is not possible to be prepared for such a catastrophe, Erdogan said. We will not leave any of our citizens without care. He also hit back at critics, saying disreputable people were spreading lies and slander about government actions.

Turkish authorities said they were targeting misinformation and an internet monitoring group said access to Twitter was restricted despite being used by survivors to alert rescuers.

Meanwhile, rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched the rubble for signs of life. Teams from over two dozen countries joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of the destruction of the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so huge and spread over such a wide area that many people were still waiting for help.

Experts said the window of survival for those trapped in rubble or otherwise unable to get basic necessities was closing fast. At the same time, they said it was too early to give up hope.

The first 72 hours are considered critical, said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. The average survival rate within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and on the fifth day it is 6%.

Rescuers sometimes used excavators or carefully dug through the debris . It was unclear how many people could still be trapped.

In the Turkish city of Malatya, bodies were placed side by side on the ground and covered with blankets as rescuers waited for vehicles to pick them up, according to former journalist Ozel Pikal, who said he saw eight bodies pulled from the ruins of a building. .

Pikal, who was involved in the rescue efforts, said he believed at least some of the victims froze to death as temperatures plummeted to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit).

As of today, there is no hope in Malatya, Pikal said by phone. No one comes out of the rubble alive.

Road closures and damage in the area made it difficult to reach any areas that needed help, he said, and there was a shortage of lifeguards where he was.

Our hands can’t pick up anything because of the cold, Pikal said. Working machines are needed.

The region was already plagued by more than a decade of civil war in Syria. Millions of people have been displaced within Syria itself and millions more have sought refuge in Turkey.

Erdogan said the death toll in Turkey has exceeded 9,000. The Syrian Ministry of Health said the death toll in government-controlled areas has exceeded 1,200. And at least 1,600 people have died in the Syrian rebel-held northwest, according to volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets.

This brought the total to nearly 12,000. Tens of thousands more are injured.

Stories of rescues continued to give hope that some people still trapped could be found alive. A crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her deceased mother was rescued in Syria on Monday. In Kahramanmaras, Turkey, rescuers pulled a 3-year-old boy from the rubble, and rescuers sent by the Israeli army rescued a 2-year-old boy.

But David Alexander, professor of emergency planning and management at University College London, said data from past earthquakes suggested the likelihood of survival was now slim, especially for those seriously injured.

Statistically, today is the day we will stop finding people, he said. That doesn’t mean we should stop looking.

Alexander warned that the final death toll may not be known for weeks due to the amount of rubble.

The earthquake toll has already exceeded that of a magnitude 7.8 quake in Nepal in 2015, which killed 8,800. An earthquake in Japan in 2011 triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

Many of those who survived this week’s quake lost their homes and were forced to sleep in cars, government shelters or outdoors amid rain and snowfall in some areas.

We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a stove, we don’t have anything. Our children are in bad shape, said Aysan Kurt, 27. We did not die of hunger or of the earthquake, but we will die of cold.

Some families have started to mourn their dead. In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, relatives who rushed to Kahramanmaras to rescue 21-year-old Mustafa Sonmez buried him instead on Wednesday.

May God have mercy on those who died. I wish patience to those who remain alive, said a relative Mustafa Caymaz.

The disaster comes at a sensitive time for Erdogan, who faces an economic slowdown and high inflation. The perception that his government mishandled the crisis could damage his reputation. He said the government would distribute 10,000 Turkish liras ($532) to affected families.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu blamed the devastation on Erdogan’s two-decade rule, saying he had failed to prepare the country for disaster and accusing him of embezzlement.

In their efforts to crack down on misinformation related to the earthquake response, police said they arrested 18 people and identified more than 200 social media accounts suspected of spreading fear and panic.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks said several internet service providers had restricted access to Twitter in Turkey. Some trapped survivors have taken to Twitter to alert rescuers and loved ones, while others have used it to criticize governments’ response.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said a government official held a videoconference with a Twitter official to remind him of the company’s disinformation responsibilities and its obligations under a tough new law on social media.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company was reaching out for more, and later that it had been told by the Turkish government that access would soon be restored.

Musk did not explain why Turkey restricted access in the first place.

The government has periodically restricted access to social media during national emergencies and terrorist attacks, citing national security.

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under Western war-related sanctions.

Ahmad Idris, a Syrian who now lives in Saraqib after being displaced by the war, cried in pain as he viewed the bodies of 25 members of his family.

We came here with the aim of finding safe shelter for ourselves and our children, he said. But in the end, look how fate caught up with us here.

___

Alsayed reported from Bab al-Hawa, Syria. Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press reporters David Rising in Bangkok, Danica Kirka in London, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Robert Badendieck in Istanbul, and Kareem Chehayeb and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.