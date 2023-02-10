Indian Prime Minister Modi’s popularity intact despite Adani controversy – poll





NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ huge popularity remains unbroken despite the biggest political attack on him in years as rivals accuse his government of giving undue favors to the Adani Group, reports said. revealed the approval ratings on Friday. Opposition parties have blocked parliament for three days since last week and staged street protests demanding an investigation into the business conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani, which lost more than $110 billion in market value after a scathing report from a US short seller on January 24. Ahead of a series of state elections this year and general elections in early 2024, Congress and other opposition parties have said Modi’s government is trying to protect Adani by refusing to comply with the demand for bipartisan investigation. Without referring to Adani, Modi told parliament this week that “the blessings of 1.4 billion people in the country are my protective cover and you cannot destroy it with lies and abuse”, as lawmakers of the opposition chanted “Adani, Adani”. Data from polling agency C-Voter, shared with Reuters, appears to suggest that support for the prime minister has not diminished, although the survey did not refer to Adani’s question. Nearly half of those polled up to February 5 were “very satisfied” with Modis’ work as prime minister and a further 30% said they were “somewhat satisfied”. Both ratings have hovered around the same levels since November 2022, the data shows. In January, the Mood of the Nation opinion poll conducted by C-Voter for India Today magazine twice a year showed that 72% of respondents rated Modis’ performance as “good”, compared to 66% in August last year. But Modi has faced sustained opposition since US firm Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and misuse of tax havens, while claiming it had unsustainable debt. The group denies the allegations and has threatened legal action against Hindenburg. Senior ministers and senior government officials sought to counter opposition accusations by saying the Adani Group crisis posed no risk to state-owned companies and that regulators would look into any wrongdoing on its part. The issues Hindenburg raised were corporate and not political and should be treated as such, said Gopal Krishna Agarwal, spokesperson for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Those who want to pursue a short seller’s program are free to do so,” Agarwal told Reuters, referring to the opposition. “They have only one narrative and that is to hit the wealth creators. There will be problems in the corporate sector. What economy doesn’t have problems and challenges?” Rivals accuse Modi and the BJP of long-standing ties to the Adani Group from Apples to Airports, dating back nearly two decades when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. Gautam Adani – who was the third richest person in the world until the shares rout and is now ranked 21st, according to Forbes – and Modi come from the coastal state. Congress has questioned the investments made by state-owned companies in Adani companies and the handover of the management of six airports to the group in recent years, even though it had no experience in the sector. Adani denies the charges while Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju called them “wild allegations” on Wednesday. Editing by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

