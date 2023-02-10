Country watches how one man trumps so many: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to opposition

Launching a new campaign against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday denied opposition allegations against him and his government, saying their keechad (filth) of accusations will only make the lotus (the symbol of BJP), and that he alone tops them all. .

Responding to the motion of thanks on the president’s speech amid chants of the opposition against him and calls for an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the affairs of the Adani Group, Modi told Rajya Sabha: Desh dekh raha hai , ek akela kitno ko bhari padh raha hai (the country watches how one person outweighs so many others).

Targeting Congress a day after its President and opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge hit him and his government, the Prime Minister said Congress, while in power, gave the prioritized vote bank politics over development, named government programs after the Gandhi-Nehru family and overthrew elected state governments 90 times.

Thumping his chest and pointing to the opposition members waving slogans, he said Naare bolne ke liye bhi unko badal karna padhta hai (even to throw slogans, they have to take turns)… I live for the country and I am left with the conviction of serving the nation. He said opposition members were playing games because they lacked the courage to confront him.

Jitna keechad uchchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more soil you throw, the more the lotus will bloom), he said, and quoted a poem Keechad unke paas tha, simple paas gulal. Whatever you got, you gave the best (they threw away the dirt they had, I threw away the colors I had).

Over the past few decades, many intellectuals have given direction to the country through this exalted house. Many MPs have accomplished extraordinary feats and achievements in their personal lives. Whatever is said in this House, the country listens to it and takes it very seriously. It is therefore regrettable that in such a prestigious institution, the behavior and the words of certain people have been disappointing not only for the House, but for the whole country.

Referring to Kharges’ remark that previous governments laid the groundwork for what was being built, Modi said that when he took office and started reviewing projects and gathering information, he discovered that there were holes in the foundation.

As they dug holes in the past 60 years, at that time many small countries around the world were reaching the heights of progress and success, he said.

During Congress rule, he said, the government had an easier task because from the panchayat to parliament, everything was under its control and citizens voted for the party with their eyes closed.

And yet the kind of work culture they brought, they did nothing to find a permanent solution to the problems na socha, na soojha, na hi prayas kiya (did not think, understand or do efforts) their priorities and intentions were different The identity of our government is based on the actions we have taken so far and our efforts to find permanent solutions to problems, he said.

For water, instead of Congressional tokenism, a holistic integrated approach has been taken by his government to create water infrastructure, water governance, quality control, water conservation and l innovation in irrigation, he said.

Similar measures, he said, found permanent solutions for financial inclusion, DBT through Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, mobile, infrastructure planning and implementation through PM Gatishakti Masterplan.

We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale and speed in building a modern India, he said.

Mahatma Gandhi used to say shrey (deserve) and priya (dear). We have chosen the path of shrey (merit), he said.

In Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we chose saturation. We focused on how each beneficiary (of social schemes) can receive 100% benefits without interruption, this is real secularism. This is real social justice, Modi said, adding that when there is discrimination and favouritism, corruption seeps in.

The country is with us. They have repeatedly rejected Congress, he said.

Modi said Congress had only paid lip service to the tribals, instead of actually working to uplift them. “If they had, I wouldn’t have to work so hard,” he said, adding that Congress’ financial and political strategies were entirely based on vote bank politics.

Some have raised objections to the names of government programs, even to the use of Sanskrit in some names. Although I cannot verify this, I read a newspaper article which stated that there are 600 government programs named after the Gandhi-Nehru family. If a program does not bear the name of Pandit Nehru, then it makes some people’s hairs stand on end, it makes their blood boil. But what amazes me is that someone from this generation is afraid to use Nehru as a surname? What is this shame of using Nehru as a surname? If such an exalted personality is not acceptable to you, is not acceptable to your family, then why are you asking us for an explanation? Modi said.