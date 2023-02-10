Prime Minister Modi hits out at Congress: ‘What is the fear of keeping the surname ‘Nehru’?”

While Congress and the opposition were calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani-Hindenburg line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gently dodged the subject by attacking the Gandhi-Nehru family during his speech at Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Modi said generations of Jawaharlal Nehru have avoided using the surname Nehru. What is fear and shame?” Prime Minister Modi asked.

In his response to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Modi asked that if Nehru is a good man, then “What is the fear of keeping the family name?”

Some had problems with the names of government schemes and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in Gandhi-Nehru family name… I don’t understand why people of their generation don’t keep Nehru as their family name, what is the fear and shame? “, Prime Minister Modi asked, taking a swipe at Congress.

Congress abused Section 356

In another scathing attack, he accused Congress of repeatedly abusing Section 356.

Which party and which people in power abused article 356? Elected governments have been overthrown 90 times, who did this? A Prime Minister has used Article 356 up to 50 times and her name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala, the communist government was elected, which did not please Pandit Nehru and was overthrown,” he said.

In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi have been ousted by members of Congress. Sharad Pawar’s government was also overthrown. We saw what happened with NTR when he was in the United States for treatment and attempts were made to overthrow his government,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The opposition brandishes a slogan

As Modi began speaking to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the opposition continued to hurl slogans like Modi-Adani bhai bhai, whatever you say to Adani, end Adani’s slavery.

Responding to opposition MPs, Prime Minister Modi said, “The country is listening carefully to what is being said in this House. Some MPs are bringing the House into disrepute.”

He further said in Hindi: “Keechad uske no tha mere no gulaal…jo bhi jiske no tha usne diya uchaal.”

“I want to say to opposition MPs that the more ‘keechad’ you throw at us, the more the lotus will bloom. So you all have an equal role to play in making the lotus bloom, and I thank them all for that,” he said. Notably, the lotus is the symbol of the BJP party.

They (the opposition parties) don’t have enough slogans: PM Modi

Amid the speech, BJP MPs were also seen waving Modi-Modi slogans to subdue opposition slogans. But as nothing helped, the Prime Minister ended the speech with a masterstroke Nation looks at how one individual strongly confronts many. They (the opposition parties) don’t have enough slogans and need to change their slogans. I live for the country…”