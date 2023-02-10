Boris Johnson receives 2.5 million advance for speeches





Boris Johnson has now received hospitality, donations and income amounting to over £5million in the past six months BORIS Johnson received 2.5million as a speech advance, meaning he has received hospitality, donations and income of over 5million in the last six months , reports The Guardian. The former prime minister has traveled the global speaking circuit since being forced to step down, speaking to investors in the technology behind cryptocurrency as well as insurers and investment bankers. He also took over £500,000 as an advance for a memoir while remaining in office as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. LEARN MORE: SNP ‘would overtake Tories’ in snap general election, poll finds The newspaper also reports that the former prime minister accepted a donation of over $1 million from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based crypto and aviation fuel investor who previously donated $6 million to the Brexit To party. Johnson’s latest revelation shows him accepting 2,488,387.53 as an advance for future speaking engagements hosted by the Harry Walker agency in New York. Harborne’s donation was used for the operation of his office. The Boris Johnson Ltd office was set up in October last year. Companies House records show its sole original director was Johnson’s longtime aide, Shelley Williams-Walker. She has since been replaced by Ann Sindall, another close ally of the former prime minister, who was his secretary when he was editor of Spectator magazine and later worked with him when he was mayor of London. Johnson has also declared free use of a VIP suite at Heathrow and Gatwick airports on several occasions since August. Last year he was cleared to speak through the Harry Walker agency of the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee, although The Guardian suggests Johnson did not appear to be sticking to his rule that he should wait three months after leaving office before taking paid employment. . It was previously suggested that the first engagement in September was unique. Johnson previously broke committee rules by failing to report a Daily Telegraph column after leaving his post as Foreign Secretary.

