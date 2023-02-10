POV: Erdoan’s Response to Earthquake Leaves Turks Feeling Abandoned Again | UB today

Turkish citizens outside the earthquake zone were much quicker and more willing to act than the state agency responsible for disaster management

I wrote my master’s thesis 11 years ago at Istanbul Bogazici University on Recep Tayyip Erdo’s vision of governance. This thesis began with a survey of national newspaper headlines in the aftermath of one of the deadliest tragedies in Turkish history: the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern Turkey. on August 17, 1999, which left 18,000 dead, physically disabled many more, and traumatized even greater numbers.

In the aftermath of the earthquakes, almost every newspaper used a version of the same headline and described the company as having been abandoned abandoned, which translates to ownerless, unsupervised, abandoned, tutored, or cared for. The 1999 earthquake struck at a time of economic crisis and political instability, and the ineffective public response was as painful as our dealing with the poor quality of the housing stock we call our homes, deceptive practices of the contractors who built them, and the corruption of regulators who turned a blind eye.

Erdoan was elected in 2002, three years after that earthquake, and in a context of massive demoralization. Reversing the societal sense of being abandoned by the government has been a key trope of Erdoan’s ascendancy.

But today, as I write this, after another catastrophic earthquake struck southern Turkey and left dozens of cities in ruins and more than 20,000 dead, the societal sense of abandonment by state institutions is back, in full force. On Turkish Twitter, many users are sharing images of newspaper headlines from 1999.

Seeing them reminded me of the lines I had written about Erdo’s obsession with micromanaging public displays of government prowess while censoring scenes of incompetence. Blackmailing private broadcasters and tampering with media narratives is central to this modus operandi. One of Erdoan’s innovations in government is a digital infrastructure for ordinary citizens to petition the presidential office and raise grievances against bureaucrats and officials. This carries out personalized attention from the seat of executive power while helping Erdoan identify his rivals or subordinates for every wrongdoing. It also reaps public relations benefits and prevents the possibility of being held personally responsible for failures. I called this government performative, preoccupied with staging before politics.

Allow me to describe the frustration that leads me to write this article as I sit in Boston with few means other than donations and fundraising. I’ve read tweets about the plight of trucks carrying in-kind aid to affected communities, but stopping before entering the disaster area. Or the fate of idle excavators and cranes in affected areas when they could be used for urgent search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Turkish citizens outside the quake zone were much quicker and more willing to act than AFAD [Disaster and Emergency Management Authority]the public agency in charge of disaster management, which is controlled by the presidential office. Thousands of citizens took part in a gargantuan collective mobilization to help relief and humanitarian efforts before AFAD teams arrived in the affected towns.

Social media, especially Twitter, has been instrumental. Hundreds of survivors and relatives have posted on Twitter alerting volunteers or, ideally, well-equipped AFAD teams, to the location of loved ones trapped beneath the ruins and awaiting rescue. Trapped individuals posted heartbreaking tweets with little battery left in their phones, hoping to be rescued. Groups of volunteers collected and mapped these locations and shared them for use by rescue teams on the ground. Civilians raised money to hire diggers to tackle the urgent task of sorting out the crepe concrete and rescuing survivors trapped under the rubble.

In addition to the rescue effort, municipalities, schools, alumni associations, non-profit organizations, sports clubs, football fan groups and all types of private associations you can Thought mobilized to consolidate cash and in-kind donations, pack items in boxes and cartons in self-funded trucks bound for the emergency zone. The charity AHBAP, founded by a popular singer with non-partisan credentials, has led the way nationally.

Many citizens, like myself, trust AHBAP over state officials and witness how civilian efforts outperform state efforts in terms of agility, speed, and most importantly. , impartiality. In Turkey and abroad, fundraising campaigns have raised millions of dollars, and many donors now trust AHBAP rather than parastatals like the Red Crescent. It was heartening to see pictures of superstar footballers mingling with ordinary citizens packing and moving aid boxes and [seeing] the boundaries separating Olympians and citizens are blurring. Hatay’s desperation would have been less publicized if not for tragic Instagram videos of football celebrities who live there and have become spokespersons questioning the lack of rescue teams in the city.

I had thought that a trustworthy government that puts the common good first would respond more effectively than a decentralized and uncoordinated mass mobilization. But this has not been the case in an environment of mistrust. Volunteers don’t just fill a void. The agility of spontaneous solutions is rarely matched by centralized coordination.

I deeply respect each of my fellow citizens who ran to airports to board flights carrying volunteers or drove their cars to the emergency zone. These efforts, however, were less appreciated by state officials. The government cut bandwidth to block access to Twitter in anticipation of Erdoan’s arrival in the disaster area and the press releases he would make alongside AFAD officials.

Upon their belated arrival on the scene, AFAD officials reportedly did more for the police, requisitioning and obstructing civilian aid than amplifying the effort. While AFAD’s actions may be genuinely driven by logistical coordination needs, many have rightly suspected a more sinister agenda, to monopolize credit and socialize blame, rather than to meet urgent research and rescue and humanitarian relief.

At the press conference, Erdoan called on critics and volunteers provocative motivated by the objective of making the government in charge appear inept. Nothing insults Erdoan more than doing so. look weak. Over the past two days, followers of Turkish social media content have watched videos posted by citizens that show journalists working for pro-government broadcasters muting or refusing to hear from survivors who decry officials’ weak response. of State.

It’s hard not to agree with the grim realism of one Twitter user who suggested survivors waiting for rescuers under the ruins post content on social media criticizing Erdoan with battery left on their smartphones, because the digital police will probably arrive on the scene faster than the AFAD. The tweet responded to the arrests of journalists And social network users who criticized the incompetence of governments. We are witnessing the extremes that authoritarian indecency will reach. By any moral standards, the falsification of media narratives should not be on the agenda of governments at a time like today.

Between two equally devastating earthquakes in 1999 and 2023, Turkey seems to have gone from a society abandoned by a fragmented state to one that still feels neglected because it is cornered by the jealous whims of a possessive autocrat. . Autocratic acts of possessiveness and the polarizing distrust these acts fuel could be the greatest obstacles preventing citizens from benefiting from their own collective altruism, which the Turkish people generously activated in the hours following the earthquake.

One cannot help but imagine an alternative universe imbued with trust, which could have instead synthesized and amplified the effects of mass volunteerism and public coordination. But governing by polarizing the scenography will neither seek nor achieve this result.

cultural anthropologist Can Evren, postdoctoral associate at Kilachand Honors College, is from Turkey; he has family near the earthquake-affected area.

