Politics
Rishi and Piers triumph over Boris and Nadine in TalkTV ratings battle
Rupert Murdochs TalkTV was the setting for an intriguing one-on-one battle last week as Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson gave interviews to the channel on consecutive nights.
The shows also marked a competition between Piers Morgan, the TalkTV main man whose interview with Sunak aired on Thursday night, and Nadine Dorries, the ex-culture secretary, who launched his new Friday show evening with a meeting with his former boss. , Johnson.
The results were in, and the Chatterer was somewhat surprised to learn that the Morgan-Sunak combo had won by a significant margin.
Morgan’s conversation with Sunak averaged 120,500 live viewers between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Barb figures reported by Press Gazettewhile Dorriess’ encounter with Johnson (whom she would once have named as a hero) averaged 52,000.
Despite not being Cristiano Ronaldo, Sunak managed to drag TalkTV ratings above BBC News, Sky News and GB News. Dorries-Johnson beat Sky News and GB News. But, despite setting a TalkTV record for 8-9pm on a Friday, they still trailed behind BBC News.
There are a few caveats: these are only live linear TV viewing figures, so they ignore YouTube, social media views, TalkRadio listeners and catch-up views. Still, the numbers provide a good indicator, and Morgan probably feels smug. Dorries less.
