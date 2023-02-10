Gujarat High Court concludes hearing in PM Modi case





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Pariksha Pe Charcha program. To file. , Photo credit: PTI

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday concluded a hearing on a motion by the University of Gujarat seeking the quashing of an order issued by the Central Information Commission (CIC) which ordered the university to provide a copy from Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ master’s degree to Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The court reserved the case for injunction. In 2016, the university filed a petition challenging the CIC’s order in which the university was required to provide information about Mr. Modis’ degree under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the university, argued that no student diploma could be released under the ITR because it violated the individual’s privacy. Mr Mehta argued that information on prime ministers’ degrees was already in the public domain and that the university had also placed the details on its website in the past, and claimed that the 2005 law was being used to settle scores and make childish stunts for political purposes. purposes. List the exemptions Citing some previous judgments of the Supreme Court and other high courts regarding exemptions granted under Section 8 of the RTI Act, Mr Mehta said that one cannot search for someone’s personal information simply because you are curious about it. Information may be sought if it falls under the broader public interest category. But, you cannot search for private information not related to my public activity. Just because the public is interested in it doesn’t mean it can’t become of public interest. The interpretation of the courts has established that the educational qualification is personal information, whether it is a politician or any other person, argued the solicitor general before Judge Biren Vaishnav. Responding to Mr Mehta, lead counsel Percy Kavina, representing Mr Kejriwal, told the court that information on prime ministers’ degrees was not available in the public domain, as claimed by the Solicitor General . He asked what prompted the university to challenge the CIC order. According to him, the PMO should have challenged the order if it had been aggrieved by the CIC order. Mr Mehta said: The question is whether universities can be compelled to disclose degrees, particularly when there is no public activity related to this information, and secondly in the absence of a conclusion that the public interest demands. Just because I hold a high office is not in the public interest According to the details of the case, in July 2016, the High Court of Gujarat suspended the order of the Central Information Commission requesting the university to provide information on the degree obtained by Mr Modi at the institute. of teaching. Earlier in April 2016, then CIC Mr. Sridhar Acharyulu had requested the University of Delhi and the University of Gujarat to provide information on the degrees obtained by Mr. Modi to the head of the AAP. The CIC order came a day after Mr Kejriwal wrote to Mr Acharyulu, saying he had no objection to government records on him being made public and wondered why the commission wanted hiding information about Mr. Modis’ educational qualifications.

