PM Modi says businesses should invest in health, education and green growth





UP Lucknow Global Investor Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Friday said businesses should invest in health, education and green growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday opened the Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2023 as the chief guest in Lucknow. The summit is scheduled for February 10-12. Welcoming investors at the summit, Modi urged them to invest in health, education, green growth and social infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has changed the nation’s “way and approach” with its ease of doing business and that “today Uttar Pradesh is known for its good governance, peace, public order and stability”. The Prime Minister was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Adityanath said businessmen from the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy and the United Arab Emirates are helping to create a trillion-dollar economy. The Chief Minister said that a one-stop portal “Nivesh Mitra” has been set up for the convenience of investors. Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra also attended the summit and delivered remarks. Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani has pledged to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP over the next four years through its retail, renewable and Jio businesses. Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla also announced a new investment of Rs 25,000 crore in existing UP businesses. The summit aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, think tanks and leaders from around the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. During the summit, Modi also inaugurated the Global Trade Show and launched Invest UP 2.0, a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that strives to provide relevant, well-defined and standardized services to investors. First post: 10 Feb 2023 12:39 EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/business/pm-narendra-modi-lucknow-up-global-investor-summit-2023-cm-yogi-adityanath-15905661.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos