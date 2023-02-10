Prime Minister Modi to announce two Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai today | Bombay News





During his second visit to Mumbai in less than a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will signal two Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi and Solapur, dedicate the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) section and Kurar underpass to the city and will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Marol in the western suburbs. For the past few years, BMC L Ward had failed to suppress the auto scrap market on CST road in SCLR, and Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority (MMRDA) had to construct an overpass for smooth traffic from the eastern suburbs to the airport. The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC, to LBS Flyover in Kurla will enhance the much needed east-west connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Freeway (WEH) to the Eastern Express Freeway (EEH), effectively connecting the eastern and western suburbs. The Kurar Underpass is crucial in facilitating traffic on WEH and connecting the Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to easily cross the road and also vehicles to move without having to enter heavy traffic on WEH, a press release from the Press Information Office said. PM will flag Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be the 9th Vande Bharat train in the country. The new train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and also facilitate travel to major pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country. It will improve connectivity with Nashik and the pilgrimage centers Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi and Shani Singanapur. Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) in Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the main educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Modi had visited Mumbai on January 19 and dedicated 2A and 7 metros to the nation and also launched several infrastructure projects. He will arrive from Uttar Pradesh on Friday and take a helicopter to INS Shikra Naval Helibase in Colaba and then proceed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to report the two trains. Thereafter, he will return to the airport and travel by road to the Marol program, from where he will leave.

