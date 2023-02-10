Politics
Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over earthquake response – Middle East Monitor
Criticism of the response to the Turkiye earthquake intensified on Wednesday, with the political opposition and residents of the disaster area accusing the government of a late and inadequate relief effort, Reuters reports.
The anger escalated when President Tayyip Erdogan, facing a close election three months away, visited the affected region for the first time and acknowledged some problems with the initial response.
Monday’s earthquakes killed more than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria. They cracked infrastructure and razed thousands of buildings, causing hardship for millions and leaving many homeless in extremely cold weather.
“Where is the state? Where have they been for two days? We beg them. city. from Malatya.
From the start, the Turks complained of a lack of equipment and support as they waited helplessly beside the rubble, sometimes lacking the expertise or tools to rescue those trapped, even if they could hear cries for help.
WATCH: Family pulled from rubble after 40 hours of rescue
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition party, said earlier in the week that the disaster was a moment of unity, not criticism. But on Wednesday he accused the government of not cooperating with local authorities and of weakening non-governmental organizations that could help him.
“I refuse to consider what is happening as above politics and to align myself with the ruling party. This collapse is exactly the result of a systematic profiteering policy,” he said.
“If there is anyone responsible for this process, it is Erdogan. It is this ruling party that has not prepared the country for an earthquake for 20 years.”
Rescuers have struggled to reach some of the worst affected areas, held back by destroyed roads, bad weather and lack of resources and heavy equipment, while some areas are without fuel or electricity.
Military response
Nasuh Mahruki, founder of a search and rescue group active in response to the 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 people, said the army did not act soon enough because Erdogan’s government had canceled a protocol allowing him to respond without instruction.
“When that was cancelled, (their) duties and responsibilities in dealing with disasters were taken away,” he said. Reuters.
“In the first seconds (after the 1999 earthquake), the Turkish Armed Forces started working and arrived on the scene with the people within hours,” he said, contrasting this with the current situation. where the army was to await instructions.
“Now it seems that the responsibility lies with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), but they are not prepared for such a colossal problem,” Mahruki added.
Speaking in Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the earthquake, Erdogan said: “We had some problems at airports and roads but we are better today.”
READ: In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home
“I would like to ask you not to give the provocateurs a chance, apart from the declarations in particular of AFAD… Because today is the hour of unity”, he declared.
He does not seem to have had any direct confrontation with the local population.
A government official, who requested anonymity, said efforts were hampered by damaged roads, bad weather and the inability to use airports due to damage.
“It looks like we should have been better prepared,” the person said.
In the southern city of Antakya, one of the hardest hit, Melek, 64, said she had not seen rescue teams as of Tuesday evening. “We haven’t seen any food distribution here, unlike previous disasters in our country. We survived the earthquake, but we will die here from hunger or cold.”
Selim Temurci, spokesman for the opposition Future Party, said AFAD’s efforts were insufficient due to understaffing and the extent of the destruction.
“They didn’t have the capacity to carry out search and rescue operations in all the buildings at once, but they only reached some places in 30 hours,” he said, adding that the rescued people continued to lack food and water.
READ: Turkey declares state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces
|
