Parliamentary Session Live Updates, Parliament Budget Session, PM Narendra Modi





Session of Parliament: Speaker addressed Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in parliament over the incessant chanting of the opposition targeting him over the Adani Group, said ‘the lotus (symbol of BJP) will bloom no matter how much mud you throw at us “. As Prime Minister Modi began his response to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech, opposition MPs began hurling slogans of “Modi-Adani bhai-bhai” at Rajya Sabha. “The country is listening carefully to what is being said in this Chamber. Some MPs are bringing this Chamber into disrepute,” he said. The debate on the vote of thanks addressed to the president at Rajya Sabha ended on Wednesday. President Draupadi Murmu had addressed the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the budget session. Here are the live updates on the session of Parliament: Get updates from NDTVEnable notifications for receive alerts as this story develops. House adjourned again, Speaker calls meeting of leaders

Rajya Sabha has again adjourned amid the heckling, the president calls a meeting of leaders of the ruling and opposition parties. Rajya Sabha adjourned until 4:30 p.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned until 4:30 p.m. amid chants from opposition and Treasury MPs. On the government of Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi said the Congress government at the Center had thrown out 90 state governments by “misusing” Article 356 of the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi said the Congress government at the Center had thrown out 90 state governments by “misusing” Article 356 of the Constitution. Indira Gandhi ‘misused’ Article 356 of the Constitution 50 times to dismiss elected state governments: PM Modi. PM Modi on opposition

Prime Minister Modi says opposition is playing politics and doesn’t have the courage to confront it, finds ways to sneak in. Congress has never tried to solve the country’s permanent problems: PM Modi

Congress has never tried to find solutions to permanent problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Congress has never tried to find solutions to permanent problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said: “Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress has built a solid foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years the Congress family had only built potholes in the way. “ “Although they are in power, from Panchayat level to Parliament, they never ‘thought or tried’ to be solutions to permanent problems,” he said. He said BJP’s priority remains the general public, under which they have made LPG connections available to 25 million families in the country. “We have transformed work culture through the power of technology. Our goal is to increase speed and improve scale,” he said. Tribes deprived of development for decades: Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

If Congress had worked dedicatedly for the Tribals, we wouldn’t have to work so hard for their welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while responding to the vote of thanks at the President’s speech to Rajya Sabha. If Congress had worked dedicatedly for the Tribals, we wouldn’t have to work so hard for their welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while responding to the vote of thanks at the President’s speech to Rajya Sabha. “Instead of playing with tribal feelings, if they (Congress) had done some work, we wouldn’t have had to work so hard,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said the contribution of the tribes to India’s freedom struggle was written in letters of gold. “But for decades our tribes have been starved of development and the bridge of faith could never be built,” he said, attacking Congress. More than 600 schemes in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family: PM Citing a newspaper report, Prime Minister Modi claims that there are more than 600 schemes in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Prime Minister on Women’s Empowerment Women’s contribution should increase in decision-making as our government works to empower them: PM Modi. The more ‘keechad’ you throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more: Prime Minister to the opposition Some MPs are bringing the chamber into disrepute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in response to chants from opposition members, when responding to the vote of thanks on the president’s speech. “I want to say to opposition MPs that the more keechad (mud) you throw at us, the more the lotus will bloom. So you all have an equal role to play in making the lotus bloom, and I think all for this,” he said. Prime Minister Modi speaks at Rajya Sabha True secularism is about ensuring benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries: PM Modi in response to vote of thanks on President’s speech Prime Minister speaks at Rajya Sabha The Congress leader should see the work done in Karnaraka. 1.70 crore Jan Dhan Bank a/ca opened in Karnataka. So many people are empowered, while someone’s account is closed, I can understand the pain : PM Modi BJP sends whip to Lok Sabha MPs to stay in House until Feb 13 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House during the budget session until February 13. Parliament’s budget session began on January 31 with President Draupadi Murmu’s joint address to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Speaker of Congress on erasing comments made by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha “Erasing words should be done after reviewing all the rules. We also looked at the rules about words they can’t erase. I gave them a 3-page answer and maybe they’ll be satisfied after that”, says Mallikarjun Kharge Featured Video of the Day Ajay Devgn and Aman Gandhi checked in at the airport

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/parliament-live-updates-parliament-budget-session-pm-narendra-modi-3766253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos