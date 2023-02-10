UP GIS 2023: Uttar Pradesh has changed its ‘way and approach’ to make doing business easier, says PM Modi

Image source: ANI. PM Modi inaugurates the “UP Global Investors Summit 2023” in Lucknow.

UP Global Investor Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “Global Investors Summit 2023” in Lucknow on Friday February 10.

The February 10-12 event is expected to bring together several ministers from the Union and state government as well as a host of leading industrialists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra addressed the inaugural session of the summit.

“In addition to infrastructure, UP has changed its ‘Soch and Approach’ to make doing business easier. It is driving the growth of New India. From electricity to connectivity, there have been improvements in all areas. The state is experiencing holistic development,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Who will attend the event :

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnav, G Kishan Reddy, RK Singh, Smriti Irani and Pashupati Kumar Paras will attend different sessions on Friday, according to the statement.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and more than 15 ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari is expected to attend the event.

“We hope that as many representatives from major industries as possible will attend the summit,” said Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP, the key department responsible for hosting the UPGIS (UP Global Investors Summit).

More than 300 renowned industrialists are expected. READ ALL DETAILS HERE:

The list of participants includes-

Needles of Mukesh (USISPF) Swati Dalal (Abbott Nutrition) Navneet Agarwal (Agarwal Packers and Movers) Mahesh Sugru (Tata Motors) Uday Sinha (Ekana group) Adil Zaidi (Ernst & Young) Dheeraj Kapoor (Flipkart) Dhruv Galgotia (University of Galgotia) Dinesh Gupta (Green Fold) Rajeev Garg (Haldiram Group) Sanjeev Kakkar (Indian Oil Corporation) Pradeep Dixit (ITC) Ashish Agarwal (JBM Group) Amar Sinha (Radico Khaitan) Daniel Bircher (Zurich Airport Asia) JongBum Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia Pradeep Kumar Gupta (Sharda University) Kailash Chandra Jhanwar (Ultra Tech Cement) Jagdish Gulati (United Group)

The event is significant for the state which initially set a target to attract investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore at UPGIS-2023 and later revised it to Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

Almost all UP Cabinet Ministers including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will be present at the mega event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day. The welcome speech will be delivered by the Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Nand Gopal Nandi.

The state government has also made arrangements to broadcast the inaugural session live. The state government has made arrangements on vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna located close to Lucknow airport and the district headquarters for the event.

State-of-the-art hangers with modern equipment have been erected in the 25,000 square meter area, officials said.

The world will see a new story of UP’s development in GIS 2023: CM Yogi

As the long-awaited three-day 2023 Global Investor Summit is due to kick off on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the whole world will see a new story of state development on this day. “The whole world will see a new story of UP’s development on Friday during the GIS 2023 to be held in the capital city of Vrindavan. Within the state, there are countless investment opportunities,” Yogi said during of the inauguration of various projects near Amausi Airport, adding that the inauguration of projects worth 159 crore related to the capital a day earlier is testimony to this.

How many countries will participate :

With partner countries such as Singapore, Denmark, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United Kingdom, spaces have been allocated to different ministries and private companies to hold exhibitions.

According to officials, preparations for the summit began nearly two months ago.

“Investor summits were held at the divisional and district levels. Special tours were held in various parts of the country and 21 cities in 16 countries around the world to attract major investments,” an official said. .

Arrangements made for the Investor Summit:

The roads leading to the event have been refreshed. Roads are being repaired and extended at various places on Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road, Lohia Path and the road leading to Shaheed Path from Samtamulak Junction.

While a large number of painters were delegated to paint the edges of the road, an equal army of men were tasked with pruning trees and planting ornamental plants along the entire stretch of road leading to the site, officials said.

The electricity department was urged to ensure good lighting throughout the course.

Large billboards with pictures of PM Modi and CM Adityanath have been placed along these roads.

Lucknow Police Station has deployed additional police and traffic personnel to the roads leading to Vrindavan Yojna in preparation for the event.

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said: “Together with police personnel from Lucknow Police Station, 28 IPS, 68 PPS and over 5,500 additional police officers have been deployed to ensure the security devices.

Thirty companies from the PAC (Provincial Armed Gendarmerie) and parliamentary forces have also been deployed to deal with the arrangement, he said, adding that commando units from the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be also deployed at strategic locations.

Arrangements have been made to ensure proper traffic management. The alert was also launched in each district. Appropriate patrolling arrangements are also being made at district borders, he added.

UP State Industrial Development Authority receives investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore ahead of GIS

The much-awaited three-day Global Investor Summit (GIS 2023), which aims to give a boost to the Uttar Pradesh government’s overall development quest, will kick off in Lucknow on Friday. Ahead of the Global Investor Summit (GIS 2023), Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) received investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore from 53 districts, 10 states and four country which will also create 9 lakh jobs for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. According to the officials, “Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is optimistic with UPSIDA as the investment set by the Yogi government is three times higher than the target of Rs 1 lakh crore.”

“Investment proposals received include foreign capital investment of Rs 90,000 crore from countries such as the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Officials said the authority has also received investments Worth Rs 1.53 lakh crores from other states in India, the proposed investments relate to different sectors including healthcare, hospitality, logistics parks, warehouses as well as industrial units.

