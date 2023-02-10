Lotus will bloom as Oppn sheds more dirt: Modi

NEW DELHI: Attacking the opposition camp, particularly in Congress, whose members are calling for a discussion of the Hindenburg report on the Adani issue, leading to disruptions and adjournments of both Houses of Parliament from the first day of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused them of not having India’s interests in mind.

In his response to Rajya Sabha’s debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech, Mr Modi blamed previous regimes for promoting vote banking and appeasement policy for their political interests.

The prime minister said his government practices “true secularism” as it does not discriminate between regions, religions or sects when it comes to his government’s plans. He described the 10 years of UPA rule as a “lost decade”.

Taking on the opposition camp, which has criticized the BJP-led government on issues such as unemployment, rising communalism, economic policies, inflation, crony capitalism, among others, Mr. Modi said the more ‘keechad’ (dirtiness) of allegations they throw, the more the lotus will bloom.

Amid chants from opposition party members throughout his speech, Mr Modi claimed the nation is watching how “ek akela kitno per bhaari pad raha hai (one outweighs all)”.

In an apparent reference to the decision taken by some state governments led by opposition parties on populist regimes, including the resumption of the old pension system, Mr Modi warned them not to lead the country on the wrong track, citing the “economic health” of neighboring countries (read Pakistan, Sri Lanka). He warned them “not to commit a sin for which your children will have to suffer.”

In a more than hour-long speech to the Upper House of Parliament, Mr Modi spoke about his government’s focus on tribal people, farmers, women and youth. He blamed the opposition for failing to recognize his contribution to the country’s development, accusing him of failing to distinguish between a job and a job as he listed his government’s initiatives in various sectors that were creating jobs. job opportunities.

Mr Modi also hit back at the opposition, whose members had accused the ruling BJP of trying to destabilize opposition-led governments, as he argued that those in the opposition benches in the House had tainted federalism by abusing section 356 (president’s rule) 90 times during their rule.

While accusing the Congress regime of abusing Article 356 to confuse regional parties by dismissing elected governments 90 times, the Prime Minister asked, “Which party abused Article 356 90 times? …A prime minister abused him 50 times…Who was that prime minister…He was Indira Gandhi.” The prime minister was responding to allegations of disturbing opposition party governments

Mr Modi, who began his speech amid “Modi Adani bhai bhai” slogans from Congress, the TMC and other opposition parties, delivered a heavy blow to them, saying the behavior and language of some people are disappointing not only for the House, but for the country.

“Keechad unke paas tha mere paas gulal, jo bhi jiske paas tha usne diya uchhal…the more keechad you cast, the more Lotus will bloom,” the Prime Minister said.

“Mallikarjun Kharge said (yesterday) that Congress had built a solid foundation in 60 years… When I looked at him thoroughly in 2014, I saw that the Congress family had only built nests of When they were digging these potholes, the small countries were busy with their development goals… They didn’t bother to find a permanent solution to any of the problems the country was facing. priorities were different,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also clashed with opposition leader and congress speaker Mallikarjun Kharge, whose speech on Wednesday led to a war of words between the Treasury and opposition benches in the presence of the prime minister.

“I can understand the pain of someone whose account has been closed (lost an election) after many years,” the Prime Minister said after informing the House that the electoral state of Karnataka has almost 2 crores of accounts Jandhan and Kalburgi has 8 lakhs of such accounts. Mr Kharge, who faced his first electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, had questioned the prime minister’s frequent visits to Karnataka and Kalburgi.

Affirming that his government has chosen the path of hard work, Mr Modi said his government’s commitment is that government programs reach 100% of beneficiaries regardless of region, religion or sect, which is true secularism and the motto of his government “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the perfect means of social justice.

“The nation has rejected the Congress but the party and its allies have learned nothing and continue their acts…but the people are watching,” the prime minister said as he looked at members of the opposition parties chanting slogans. , calling for a joint parliamentary committee inquiry into the Hindenburg report on the Adani question.

“This country is nobody’s fiefdom. Our policies reflect national and regional aspirations… But these people who sit now (with Congress), I want to expose them today,” the prime minister said.

Attacking Congress, the prime minister said the party had named up to 600 schemes after the Nehru-Gandhi family and questioned why members of the Nehru family were hesitant to use his surname.

In a dig at Congress and its “Garibi Hatao” slogan, Mr Modi said that simply expressing something does not matter if the intention to do so is not strong, while asserting that his government will never let down the aspirations of the people who have placed their trust in his government because of his hard work and commitment.

“We have not left people to their fate…I have chosen a path of hard work and the country is seeing the results,” the prime minister said.

