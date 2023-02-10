Politics
PM Narendra Modi – Why are they ashamed to use Nehru surname, PM Modi targets Gandhi family members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
file picture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a frontal attack on members of the Gandhi family asking why they were ashamed of using the surname Nehru even as he criticized Jawaharlal Nehru as well as Indira Gandhi for using at repeatedly used Section 356 to overthrow state governments run by non-Congressmen. evenings.
He targeted Congress on the issue of federalism, saying Congressional waivers, including those led by former Prime Ministers Nehru and Gandhi, have used Section 356 of the Constitution at least 90 times to overthrow state governments. many regional outfits.
Modi alleged that Indira Gandhi single-handedly used Article 356 to overthrow regional party governments in states up to 50 times.
He questioned parties such as the DMK, TDP and the Left and Sharad Pawar’s NCP for aligning themselves with the Congress which had in the past overthrown their governments.
Responding to a debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s address, Modi said: “I had read in a newspaper, I did not check it, but a report said that up to 600 government programs do not are only in the name of Gandhi-Nehru family.” He said if Nehru’s name is not mentioned, some people get angry and their blood boils. They ask why Nehru’s name is not mentioned.
“…if Nehru ji’s name is omitted by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I don’t understand why someone from his clan is afraid to keep the name Nehru? Is there any shame in having the surname Nehru? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us,” he said. he declares.
His attack targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi.
Modi delivered his 90-minute speech amid opposition members demanding an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group by US firm Hindenburg Research.
Responding to accusations that his government was not cooperating with states, Modi said he was chief minister before becoming prime minister and understood the importance of federalism.
“I came here after a long time as chief minister of a state. I fully understand the importance of federalism. And that is why we have emphasized cooperative and competitive federalism.” The Prime Minister called on political parties to compete, cooperate and move in the same direction.
“We have taken care of national progress in our policies and responded to regional aspirations. The perfect combination of national progress and regional aspirations is reflected in our policies and we are all moving forward to realize the dream of an India developed by 2047,” he said. .
He pointed out, however, that MPs sitting in opposition today had taken away states’ rights.
“I just want to expose them. Take a look at history and see which party it was, who were the people in power who most abused Section 356 and overthrew elected governments 90 times. Who are the ones who did it,” he added. he said.
Modi said a prime minister had used Article 356 up to 50 times, struck half a century, and the prime minister’s name was Indira Gandhi.
“Those who stand with them in Kerala today, just remember that the left wing government was elected in Kerala which Pandit Nehru did not like. The first elected government was sent home in a short time. time. Today you are standing there, just remembering what happened to you,” he said.
He also sought to remind the DMK that stalwart governments like MG Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu were also removed from office by the same Congress.
“The soul of MGR must watch where you stand. Sitting here is the most senior member of this House whom I still regard as a respected leader, Mr. Sharad Pawar ji was 35 to 40 years old in 1980. A young minister in leader went to serve his homeland, his government was also overthrown, today he is here,” Modi said.
He added that Congress has harassed all regional leaders including NT Rama Rao and MG Ramachandran.
“Some people here had to change their clothes, their names… after being advised by astrologers. But they were also with them at one time. The NTR government was wanted to be overthrown at a time when he went to America for a health check. That was the level of Congress policy,” Modi said.
Modi has not stopped his tirade against the big old party.
Every newspaper wrote that the Raj Bhavans had been converted into Congress offices and Congress headquarters, he pointed out.
In 2005, the NDA had more seats in Jharkhand but the governor called on the UPA to form the government. In Haryana in 1982, the BJP and Devi Lal reached an agreement before the polls, but the then governor invited Congress to form the government.
This is Congress’ past and today it is trying to mislead the country, Modi added.
