Xi Jinping cannot take steps toward new foreign policy unless West extends olive branch to China: report

beijing [China]Feb. 10 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot take confident steps towards his new foreign policy unless the West extends an olive branch to China, according to a report by Policy Research Group (POREG) .

According to the report, Xi is expected to witness growing doubts about his leadership until he tackles China’s relationship with the United States.

China’s ties with the United States are currently at an all-time low. Neither side is making any effort to improve the ties.

According to POREG, the tide, at the moment, is against Xi with the West and his sanctions keeping China’s thirst for new tech toys like semiconductors unsatisfied.

The unrest in China over COVID has challenged Xi’s leadership like never before. It spread across the country, from urban to rural areas, as people of all ages, party loyalists and dissidents, gathered to make their protests heard. With COVID behind him, Xi is currently trying to bring the economy back to pre-COVID times. It will take time, however, but he is expected to succeed given the iron fist with which he has been handling economic affairs for the past few months.

The Chinese leader, according to POREG, will gradually announce major policy measures that he wants his people to see as his style of economic dynamism. He had already given proof of his unchallenged power by flip-flopping on his Zero-COVID policy.

The leader has since opened up on the international front, his overseas visits signaling his desire to make China an intrinsic and contributing member of the international community.

The Singapore Post recently reported that Xi has received increasing praise and adulation in the country in recent years. There are growing concerns about the extent to which such praise is “forced and fabricated” as the cult of personality around Xi Jinping continues to grow.

State media’s message to local officials is “Xi is a transformative leader leading China to a brighter future.” It is relevant to analyze how Xi Jinping uses his power to “tighten his grip on the Chinese Communist Party and promote a personality cult that rivals those of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping,” according to the Singapore Post report.

In 2023, party secretaries from Fujian, Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, Anhui and Yunnan praised Xi Jinping in state media People’s Daily, according to the report. The competition to show loyalty to Xi Jinping by blindly praising his achievements and ideology is almost disappointing. (ANI)

