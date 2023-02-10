Imran Khan says “Ranbir Kapoor is a snake, he can’t be trusted” in THIS video





Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: As many have raised their voices against nepotism in the Bollywood industry, there is no need for only people who have strong connections to succeed in the industry. Various people unrelated to Bollywood have surpassed the child stars in their hard work and talent. As we know, the industry is ruled by Khans and Kapoors, and few of these two household names have failed miserably in attracting a big-screen audience.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were once considered the future of the Bollywood industry as both of them are talented, handsome and hardworking but one of them quit showbiz while another became a superstar. It is also believed that Imran’s future was destroyed by his only competitor at the time, Ranbir Kapoor, but the exact reason why he left the industry is not known. Few people also claim that Imran and Ranbir are still good friends and that Imran left the industry for other reasons.

And now we got our hands on an old video, where Imran calls Ranbir Kapoor “Snake”. A promo clip from the former’s hit ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ movement has resurfaced and Imran Khan can be seen talking about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor. Asked about the brawl between Ranbir and Imran over the title of prince of Bollywood at that time, Imran said: In fact, he messaged me half an hour ago with an idea to escalate the whole war between the two of us, his idea was that we start talking badly to each other. He is a snake-man who cannot be trusted.

Imran Khan recently made his directing debut. He directed Mission Mars: Keep Walking India to critical acclaim. He was even applauded by his fans for his direction.

Ranbir and Imran were on the rise in the late 2000s, but after Imran Khan started delivering a series of flops, he decided to quit acting in 2015. He was last seen in the movie Katti Batti.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/imran-khan-says-ranbir-kapoor-is-snake-cant-be-trusted-in-this-video-2522684/

