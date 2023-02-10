IHC builds bigger bench to hear Tyrian White’s plea





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday constituted a wider bench to hear a plea seeking the disqualification of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Imran Khan for allegedly concealing his daughter, Tyrian Jade White, in his documents of candidacy.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq is made up of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

According to a list of causes published by the IHC, the bench will hear the motion on February 9 (Thursday).

The petitioner, Muhammad Sajid, in his plea had argued that while the former prime minister had denied allegations that he is having a daughter, he is refraining from commenting on the matter now, allegedly “because he knows that there is evidence against him.”

The application seeks the disqualification of the head of the PTI under section 62(i)(f) on the grounds that the concealment of the alleged daughter renders him unfit to perform his duties.

Imran submitted his response to the request on Wednesday, arguing that the plea was “not admissible” on legal grounds. He maintained that the court could not proceed in this case because he had already ceased to be a member of parliament.

During the February 2 proceedings, as IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing, the court observed that Imran’s main contention was that he was no longer a licensee. a public charge.

The High Court also noted that the petitioner challenged Imran’s oath in 2018.

The court sought clarification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the matter and requested a copy of the notification identifying Imran.

The court further observed that Imran’s legal team had raised concerns about the constitution of the judiciary.

“You are an excellent judge,” responded Imran’s lawyer, Abuzar Salman Khan, adding that “we have only provided some information”.

The chief justice said he recused himself from hearing a similar motion in 2018, but not on personal grounds.

Nevertheless, the judge granted the request of the PTI lawyer and ordered the establishment of a larger seat for February 9 when the court will resume the hearing.

It should be noted that in 2018, petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch challenged the disqualification of the PTI President under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his candidacy documents, adding that he was no longer “Sadiq”. and Ameen.

The petitioner at the time was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democracy Party in the last general election. Baloch then joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous motion in February 2019 to withdraw the case.

Later, the IHC declared inadmissible the petition calling for the disqualification of the then Prime Minister, Imran.

